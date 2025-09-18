Central Michigan matches up with FCS Wagner

Wagner (0-3) at Central Michigan (1-2), Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Central Michigan…

Wagner (0-3) at Central Michigan (1-2), Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Central Michigan Offense

Overall: 235.7 yards per game (135th in FBS)

Passing: 117.3 yards per game (129th)

Rushing: 118.3 yards per game (112th)

Scoring: 12.0 points per game (131st)

Central Michigan Defense

Overall: 487.7 yards per game (133rd in FBS)

Passing: 294.3 yards per game (130th)

Rushing: 193.3 yards per game (116th)

Scoring: 40.7 points per game (133rd)

Wagner Offense

Overall: 249.0 yards per game (104th in FCS)

Passing: 94.3 yards per game (117th)

Rushing: 154.7 yards per game (47th)

Scoring: 12.3 points per game (109th)

Wagner Defense

Overall: 419.7 yards per game (88th in FCS)

Passing: 219.0 yards per game (61st)

Rushing: 200.7 yards per game (88th)

Scoring: 32.7 points per game (73rd)

Central Michigan is 119th in third down percentage, converting 31.1% of the time.

Team leaders

Central Michigan

Passing: Joey Labas, 181 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 62.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Trey Cornist, 128 yards on 31 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Tommy McIntosh, 85 yards on 5 catches, 0 TDs

Wagner

Passing: Jack Stevens, 248 yards, 1 TD, 6 INTs, 57.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Andre Hines, 173 yards on 40 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Jeremiah Colclough, 80 yards on 7 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Central Michigan fell 63-3 to Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 13. Labas led Central Michigan with 36 yards on 4-of-8 passing (50.0%) for no touchdowns and one interception. Angel Flores had 76 rushing yards on nine carries. Justin Ruffin Jr. put up 23 yards on two catches.

Wagner fell to Marist 21-10 on Saturday, Sept. 13. Stevens led Wagner with 56 yards on 11-of-23 passing (47.8%) for no touchdowns and four interceptions. He also carried the ball 15 times for 59 yards. Hines had 106 rushing yards on 22 carries and one touchdown. Colclough had five receptions for 33 yards.

Next game

Central Michigan hosts Eastern Michigan on Sept. 27. Wagner hosts Norfolk State on Sept. 27.

