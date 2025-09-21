Central Michigan hosts Eastern Michigan in MAC action

Eastern Michigan (1-3) at Central Michigan (2-2), Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Central…

Eastern Michigan (1-3) at Central Michigan (2-2), Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Central Michigan Offense

Overall: 303.3 yards per game (120th in FBS)

Passing: 156.3 yards per game (122nd)

Rushing: 147 yards per game (86th)

Scoring: 21.3 points per game (106th)

Central Michigan Defense

Overall: 394 yards per game (98th in FBS)

Passing: 231 yards per game (90th)

Rushing: 163 yards per game (95th)

Scoring: 33 points per game (122nd)

Eastern Michigan Offense

Overall: 393 yards per game (69th in FBS)

Passing: 248.3 yards per game (53rd)

Rushing: 144.8 yards per game (88th)

Scoring: 26.8 points per game (84th)

Eastern Michigan Defense

Overall: 504.5 yards per game (135th in FBS)

Passing: 232.3 yards per game (92nd)

Rushing: 272.3 yards per game (136th)

Scoring: 39.8 points per game (132nd)

Both teams perform well defensively on third down. Central Michigan ranks 125th in the FBS, allowing opponents to convert 48% of the time. Eastern Michigan ranks 133rd, allowing a 55.8% third down conversion rate.

Central Michigan is 82nd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 87.5% of trips. Eastern Michigan’s red zone offense ranks 1st, scoring on 100% of red zone opportunities.

Eastern Michigan ranks 107th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:48, compared to Central Michigan’s 28th-ranked average of 32:26.

Team leaders

Central Michigan

Passing: Joey Labas, 422 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT, 69.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Trey Cornist, 180 yards on 42 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Tommy McIntosh, 124 yards on 7 catches, 1 TD

Eastern Michigan

Passing: Noah Kim, 993 yards, 5 TDs, 2 INTs, 64 completion percentage

Rushing: Dontae McMillan, 345 yards on 49 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Terry Lockett Jr., 259 yards on 18 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Central Michigan defeated Wagner 49-10 on Saturday, Sept. 20. Labas led Central Michigan with 241 yards on 12-of-14 passing (85.7%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. Cornist carried the ball 11 times for 52 yards. Nahree Biggins had three receptions for 106 yards and one touchdown.

Eastern Michigan won 34-31 over Louisiana on Saturday, Sept. 20. Kim passed for 226 yards on 21-of-31 attempts (67.7%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball five times for 12 yards and one rushing touchdown. McMillan carried the ball 19 times for 126 yards, adding two receptions for 11 yards. Nick Devereaux had four receptions for 76 yards.

Next game

Central Michigan plays at Akron on Oct. 4. Eastern Michigan plays at Buffalo on Oct. 4.

