Castellanos leads No. 7 Florida St, which has school-record 498 rushing yards in rout of Kent St

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Tommy Castellanos passed for 205 yards and had two of No. 7 Florida State’s eight rushing touchdowns in a 66-10 rout of Kent State on Saturday.

Gavin Sawchuk had 11 carries for 97 yards and two touchdowns as the Seminoles (3-0) ran for a single-game school record 498 yards and surpassed last season’s win total.

“An extraordinary night offensively, being able to have great balance,” coach Mike Norvell said. ”… It comes down to their work. They’ve made a great investment into each other.”

Florida State had as many rushing touchdowns against Kent State as it did in 12 games in 2024. The Seminoles also had 17 run plays of 10 or more yards.

The Seminoles made improvement on the ground a priority going into 2025, bringing in Gus Malzahn (who was UCF’s coach) to be their offensive coordinator. Beyond landing Castellanos, they added Sawchuk (a transfer from Oklahoma) and four transfer offensive linemen who started on Saturday.

Malzahn has insisted on a physical rush offense and Florida State has delivered, averaging 363 rushing yards per game.

“Those guys up front — they’re big, they’re physical and they move bodies,” Castellanos said.

Castellanos left in the second quarter with an apparent ankle injury, but early in the third quarter he darted from the locker room and ran down the Seminoles’ sideline. With Florida State in front 45-7, Castellanos did not play in the second half.

“Just got rolled up a little bit,” Castellanos said. “All good. 100% still. A little scary but I’m good.”

Micahi Danzy had a 64-yard touchdown run and added receptions of 65 yards and 47 yards. The redshirt freshman now has three touchdowns in three games.

The Golden Flashes’ Dru DeShields completed 9 of 18 passes for 129 yards and had a 75-yard touchdown pass to Da’Shawn Martin.

The takeaway

Kent State ran for 43 yards on 28 carries and was not able to sustain any drives.

Florida State scored on 10 of its first 11 drives, including nine touchdowns. The Seminoles picked up their second straight rout, following a 77-3 win over FCS program East Texas A&M on Sept. 6.

Running wild

Florida State now has 1,089 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns through three games. The Seminoles had just 1,079 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns in 12 games in 2024.

Injury notes

Kent State defensive back A’tiq Muhammad was injured late in the second quarter while trying to tackle Amaree Williams. Muhammad was carted off the field.

Florida State starting receiver Squirrel White did not play. White suffered a hand/wrist injury.

Poll implications

Barring an upset among the top six teams ahead of Florida State in the polls, the Seminoles will likely retain their No. 7 spot.

Up next

Kent State has a bye before traveling to Oklahoma on Oct. 4.

Florida State travels to Virginia on Friday.

