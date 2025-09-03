Cal takes on FCS Texas Southern

Texas Southern (0-1) at Cal (1-0), Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ACC Network Extra Key stats…

Texas Southern (0-1) at Cal (1-0), Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ACC Network Extra

Key stats

Cal Offense

Overall: 356 yards per game (80th in FBS)

Passing: 234 yards per game (58th)

Rushing: 122 yards per game (87th)

Scoring: 34 points per game (50th)

Cal Defense

Overall: 313 yards per game (65th in FBS)

Passing: 248 yards per game (104th)

Rushing: 65 yards per game (28th)

Scoring: 15 points per game (64th)

Texas Southern Offense

Overall: 258 yards per game (80th in FCS)

Passing: 132 yards per game (82nd)

Rushing: 126 yards per game (59th)

Scoring: 21 points per game (43rd)

Texas Southern Defense

Overall: 425 yards per game (72nd in FCS)

Passing: 295 yards per game (92nd)

Rushing: 130 yards per game (45th)

Scoring: 22 points per game (49th)

Cal is 127th in third down percentage, converting 15.4% of the time.

Cal ranks 11th in the FBS with a +2 turnover margin.

Team leaders

Cal

Passing: Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, 234 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 66.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Brandon High, 41 yards on 10 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Trond Grizzell, 83 yards on 5 catches, 1 TD

Texas Southern

Passing: KJ Cooper, 132 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 68.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Athean Renfro, 66 yards on 13 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Roriyon Richardson, 57 yards on 3 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Cal won 34-15 over Oregon State on Saturday, Aug. 30. Sagapolutele led Cal with 234 yards on 20-of-30 passing (66.7%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball two times for 30 yards. High had 41 rushing yards on 10 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for five yards. Grizzell recorded 83 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Texas Southern lost 22-21 to Prairie View A&M on Saturday, Aug. 30. Cooper threw for 132 yards on 11-of-16 attempts (68.8%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball three times for 21 yards. Renfro carried the ball 13 times for 66 yards and scored one touchdown. Richardson put up 57 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Cal hosts Minnesota on Sept. 13. Texas Southern hosts Lamar on Sept. 13.

