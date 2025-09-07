Cal squares off against Minnesota

Minnesota (2-0) at Cal (2-0), Sept. 13 at 10:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN Key stats Cal Offense Overall:…

Minnesota (2-0) at Cal (2-0), Sept. 13 at 10:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Cal Offense

Overall: 411.5 yards per game (62nd in FBS)

Passing: 260.0 yards per game (38th)

Rushing: 151.5 yards per game (81st)

Scoring: 34.5 points per game (48th)

Cal Defense

Overall: 252.5 yards per game (33rd in FBS)

Passing: 194.0 yards per game (67th)

Rushing: 58.5 yards per game (14th)

Scoring: 9.0 points per game (19th)

Minnesota Offense

Overall: 463.5 yards per game (32nd in FBS)

Passing: 258.0 yards per game (43rd)

Rushing: 205.5 yards per game (37th)

Scoring: 44.5 points per game (21st)

Minnesota Defense

Overall: 96.5 yards per game (1st in FBS)

Passing: 65.0 yards per game (1st)

Rushing: 31.5 yards per game (3rd)

Scoring: 5.0 points per game (6th)

Cal is 108th in third down percentage, converting 32.0% of the time. Minnesota ranks 5th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 14.3%.

Minnesota is 15th in the FBS with a +3 turnover margin.

Cal ranks 94th in the FBS averaging 60.0 penalty yards per game, compared to Minnesota’s 11th-ranked 27.5 per-game average.

Minnesota is 91st in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100.0% of trips. Cal’s red zone offense ranks 1st, scoring on 100.0% of red zone opportunities.

Cal ranks 61st in the FBS with an average time of possession of 30:53, compared to Minnesota’s 7th-ranked average of 35:50.

Team leaders

Cal

Passing: Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, 493 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 68.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Kendrick Raphael, 168 yards on 27 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Trond Grizzell, 115 yards on 7 catches, 1 TD

Minnesota

Passing: Drake Lindsey, 429 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 61.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Darius Taylor, 161 yards on 33 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Javon Tracy, 116 yards on 4 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Cal won 35-3 over Texas Southern on Saturday, Sept. 6. Sagapolutele led Cal with 259 yards on 26-of-37 passing (70.3%) for no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball four times for 7 yards and one rushing touchdown. Raphael carried the ball 18 times for 131 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for three yards. Mark Hamper recorded 69 yards on five catches.

Minnesota won 66-0 over Northwestern State on Saturday, Sept. 6. Lindsey led Minnesota with 139 yards on 8-of-9 passing (88.9%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball two times for 3 yards and one rushing touchdown. Grant Washington carried the ball 20 times for 126 yards. Kenric Lanier II put up 59 yards on two catches.

Next game

Cal plays at San Diego State on Sept. 20. Minnesota hosts Rutgers on Sept. 27.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.