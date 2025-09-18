BYU visits East Carolina in Week 4

BYU (2-0) at East Carolina (2-1), Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: BYU by…

BYU (2-0) at East Carolina (2-1), Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: BYU by 6.5. Against the spread: BYU 2-0, East Carolina 3-0.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

BYU Offense

Overall: 469 yards per game (30th in FBS)

Passing: 156.5 yards per game (117th)

Rushing: 312.5 yards per game (2nd)

Scoring: 48 points per game (10th)

BYU Defense

Overall: 106 yards per game (1st in FBS)

Passing: 99 yards per game (4th)

Rushing: 7 yards per game (1st)

Scoring: 1.5 points per game (1st)

East Carolina Offense

Overall: 481.7 yards per game (23rd in FBS)

Passing: 346.3 yards per game (11th)

Rushing: 135.3 yards per game (95th)

Scoring: 37 points per game (41st)

East Carolina Defense

Overall: 271 yards per game (32nd in FBS)

Passing: 212.3 yards per game (72nd)

Rushing: 58.7 yards per game (7th)

Scoring: 9 points per game (11th)

BYU ranks 1st in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 11.5% of third downs.

East Carolina leads the FBS with a +7 turnover margin.

East Carolina ranks 118th in the FBS averaging 73.3 penalty yards per game, compared to BYU’s 46th-ranked 45 per-game average.

BYU leads the FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 100% of trips.

East Carolina ranks 67th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 30:19, compared to BYU’s 16th-ranked average of 34:08.

Team leaders

BYU

Passing: Bear Bachmeier, 272 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 63.2 completion percentage

Rushing: LJ Martin, 241 yards on 26 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Chase Roberts, 88 yards on 6 catches, 1 TD

East Carolina

Passing: Katin Houser, 973 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT, 71.6 completion percentage

Rushing: London Montgomery, 108 yards on 30 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Anthony Smith, 241 yards on 23 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

BYU defeated Stanford 27-3 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Bachmeier led BYU with 175 yards on 17-of-27 passing (63.0%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 12 times for 7 yards and one rushing touchdown. Martin carried the ball 18 times for 110 yards, adding one reception for eight yards. Roberts had five receptions for 84 yards.

East Carolina beat Coastal Carolina 38-0 on Saturday, Sept. 13. Houser led East Carolina with 293 yards on 28-of-37 passing (75.7%) for two touchdowns and one interception. Montgomery carried the ball 15 times for 59 yards, adding one reception for 12 yards. Smith put up 136 yards on 11 catches.

Next game

BYU plays at Colorado on Sept. 27. East Carolina hosts Army on Sept. 25.

