BYU matches up against Stanford

Stanford (0-1) at BYU (1-0), Sept. 6 at 10:15 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: BYU by 18.5.…

Stanford (0-1) at BYU (1-0), Sept. 6 at 10:15 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: BYU by 18.5. Against the spread: BYU 1-0, Stanford 0-1.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

BYU Offense

Overall: 606 yards per game (5th in FBS)

Passing: 138 yards per game (112th)

Rushing: 468 yards per game (1st)

Scoring: 69 points per game (2nd)

BYU Defense

Overall: 51 yards per game (1st in FBS)

Passing: 56 yards per game (7th)

Rushing: -5 yards per game (1st)

Scoring: 0 points per game (1st)

Stanford Offense

Overall: 286 yards per game (109th in FBS)

Passing: 109 yards per game (121st)

Rushing: 177 yards per game (59th)

Scoring: 20 points per game (87th)

Stanford Defense

Overall: 306 yards per game (62nd in FBS)

Passing: 210 yards per game (85th)

Rushing: 96 yards per game (52nd)

Scoring: 23 points per game (89th)

BYU ranks 3rd in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 7.7% of third downs.

Stanford is 113th in the FBS with 70 penalty yards per game.

Stanford is 56th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100% of trips. BYU’s red zone offfense ranks 1st, scoring on 100% of red zone opportunities.

Both teams rank high in time of possession. BYU is 22nd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 34:22, while Stanford’s 14th-ranked average is 36:07.

Team leaders

BYUPassing: Bear Bachmeier, 97 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 63.6 completion percentageRushing: LJ Martin, 131 yards on 8 carries, 0 TDsReceiving: Carsen Ryan, 47 yards on 2 catches, 1 TD

Stanford

Passing: Ben Gulbranson, 109 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, 50 completion percentage

Rushing: Micah Ford, 113 yards on 26 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Chico Holt, 36 yards on 1 catch, 0 TDs

Last game

BYU won 69-0 over Portland State on Saturday, Aug. 30. Bachmeier threw for 97 yards on 7-of-11 attempts (63.6%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for 32 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Martin had 131 rushing yards on eight carries, adding one reception for 12 yards. Ryan recorded 47 yards on two catches with one touchdown.

Stanford fell 23-20 to Hawaii on Saturday, Aug. 23. Gulbranson passed for 109 yards on 15-of-30 attempts (50.0%) with no touchdowns and one interception. Ford had 113 rushing yards on 26 carries and one touchdown, adding two receptions for two yards. Holt put up 36 yards on one catch.

Next game

BYU plays at East Carolina. Stanford hosts Boston College.

