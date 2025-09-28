Buffalo takes on Eastern Michigan in MAC action

Eastern Michigan (1-4) at Buffalo (2-3), Oct. 4 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Buffalo Offense…

Eastern Michigan (1-4) at Buffalo (2-3), Oct. 4 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Buffalo Offense

Overall: 345.6 yards per game (102nd in FBS)

Passing: 167.2 yards per game (113th)

Rushing: 178.4 yards per game (54th)

Scoring: 24 points per game (91st)

Buffalo Defense

Overall: 335.4 yards per game (54th in FBS)

Passing: 208.2 yards per game (65th)

Rushing: 127.2 yards per game (52nd)

Scoring: 19.6 points per game (45th)

Eastern Michigan Offense

Overall: 374 yards per game (82nd in FBS)

Passing: 233.6 yards per game (67th)

Rushing: 140.4 yards per game (91st)

Scoring: 24 points per game (91st)

Eastern Michigan Defense

Overall: 492.6 yards per game (134th in FBS)

Passing: 213.8 yards per game (71st)

Rushing: 278.8 yards per game (136th)

Scoring: 36.6 points per game (128th)

Eastern Michigan ranks 130th in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 50.8% of third downs.

Buffalo is 14th in the FBS averaging 34.2 penalty yards per game.

Buffalo is 15th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 71.4% of red zone trips.

Eastern Michigan ranks 119th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:58.

Team leaders

Buffalo

Passing: Ta’Quan Roberson, 662 yards, 5 TDs, 2 INTs, 62.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Al-Jay Henderson, 337 yards on 96 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Victor Snow, 274 yards on 23 catches, 3 TDs

Eastern Michigan

Passing: Noah Kim, 1,168 yards, 5 TDs, 3 INTs, 63.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Dontae McMillan, 416 yards on 62 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Terry Lockett Jr., 263 yards on 19 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Buffalo lost 20-17 to UConn on Saturday, Sept. 27. Gunnar Gray passed for 125 yards on 17-of-29 attempts (58.6%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Lamar Sperling had 106 rushing yards on nine carries and one touchdown. Snow put up 68 yards on seven catches.

Eastern Michigan fell 24-13 to Central Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 27. Kim led Eastern Michigan with 175 yards on 17-of-28 passing (60.7%) for no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball eight times for 18 yards and one rushing touchdown. McMillan carried the ball 13 times for 71 yards, adding three receptions for 33 yards. Ben Prosper had three receptions for 37 yards.

Next game

Buffalo plays at UMass on Oct. 18. Eastern Michigan hosts Northern Illinois on Oct. 11.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.