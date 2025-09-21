Buffalo squares off against UConn

UConn (2-2) at Buffalo (2-2), Sept. 27 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Buffalo Offense Overall:…

UConn (2-2) at Buffalo (2-2), Sept. 27 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Buffalo Offense

Overall: 349.8 yards per game (98th in FBS)

Passing: 177.8 yards per game (112th)

Rushing: 172 yards per game (66th)

Scoring: 25.8 points per game (87th)

Buffalo Defense

Overall: 339.3 yards per game (58th in FBS)

Passing: 221.5 yards per game (85th)

Rushing: 117.8 yards per game (50th)

Scoring: 19.5 points per game (47th)

UConn Offense

Overall: 493.3 yards per game (16th in FBS)

Passing: 297.3 yards per game (23rd)

Rushing: 196 yards per game (43rd)

Scoring: 37.8 points per game (34th)

UConn Defense

Overall: 408.5 yards per game (111th in FBS)

Passing: 259.8 yards per game (112th)

Rushing: 148.8 yards per game (77th)

Scoring: 27.3 points per game (94th)

Buffalo is 19th in the FBS averaging 36.5 penalty yards per game.

Buffalo is 20th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 69.2% of red zone trips.

Buffalo is 115th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:09, compared to UConn’s 64th-ranked average of 30:13.

Team leaders

Buffalo

Passing: Ta’Quan Roberson, 662 yards, 5 TDs, 2 INTs, 62.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Al-Jay Henderson, 274 yards on 72 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Victor Snow, 206 yards on 16 catches, 3 TDs

UConn

Passing: Joe Fagnano, 1,046 yards, 6 TDs, 0 INTs, 66.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Cam Edwards, 500 yards on 74 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Skyler Bell, 445 yards on 36 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Buffalo was beaten by Troy 21-17 on Saturday, Sept. 20. Roberson threw for 104 yards on 9-of-15 attempts (60.0%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Henderson had 76 rushing yards on 22 carries and one touchdown, adding three receptions for 35 yards. Jasaiah Gathings recorded 47 yards on two catches.

UConn beat Ball State 31-25 on Saturday, Sept. 20. Fagnano threw for 181 yards on 20-of-30 attempts (66.7%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Edwards carried the ball 24 times for 194 yards and scored two touchdowns. Bell had 14 receptions for 113 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Buffalo hosts Eastern Michigan on Oct. 4. UConn hosts Florida International on Oct. 4.

