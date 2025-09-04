Buffalo matches up with FCS Saint Francis

Saint Francis (0-1) at Buffalo (0-1), Sept. 6 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Buffalo Offense…

Saint Francis (0-1) at Buffalo (0-1), Sept. 6 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Buffalo Offense

Overall: 151 yards per game (135th in FBS)

Passing: 107 yards per game (126th)

Rushing: 44 yards per game (130th)

Scoring: 10 points per game (118th)

Buffalo Defense

Overall: 443 yards per game (116th in FBS)

Passing: 290 yards per game (121st)

Rushing: 153 yards per game (92nd)

Scoring: 23 points per game (89th)

Saint Francis Offense

Overall: 131 yards per game (112th in FCS)

Passing: 50 yards per game (113th)

Rushing: 81 yards per game (83rd)

Scoring: 0 points per game (111th)

Saint Francis Defense

Overall: 434 yards per game (77th in FCS)

Passing: 123 yards per game (18th)

Rushing: 311 yards per game (110th)

Scoring: 29 points per game (65th)

Buffalo ranks 123rd in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 56.3% of third downs.

Buffalo is 130th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 21:32.

Team leaders

BuffaloPassing:

Ta’Quan Roberson, 107 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 60.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Al-Jay Henderson, 25 yards on 11 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Victor Snow, 67 yards on 5 catches, 1 TD

Saint Francis

Passing: Nick Whitfield Jr., 36 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, 56.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Raphael Ekechi, 37 yards on 10 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Zachary Betts, 16 yards on 2 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Buffalo lost 23-10 to Minnesota on Thursday, Aug. 28. Roberson threw for 107 yards on 12-of-20 attempts (60.0%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Henderson carried the ball 11 times for 25 yards. Snow put up 67 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Saint Francis fell 29-0 to Louisiana-Monroe on Thursday, Aug. 28. Whitfield passed for 36 yards on 9-of-16 attempts (56.2%) with no touchdowns and one interception. Ekechi carried the ball 10 times for 37 yards, adding three receptions for one yard. Betts had two receptions for 16 yards.

Next game

Buffalo plays at Kent State on Sept. 13. Saint Francis plays at Central Connecticut State on Sept. 13.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.