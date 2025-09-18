Buffalo hosts Troy in Week 4

Troy (1-2) at Buffalo (2-1), Sept. 20 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Buffalo by 6.5.…

Troy (1-2) at Buffalo (2-1), Sept. 20 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Buffalo by 6.5. Against the spread: Buffalo 2-1, Troy 1-2.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Buffalo Offense

Overall: 373.7 yards per game (81st in FBS)

Passing: 186 yards per game (100th)

Rushing: 187.7 yards per game (49th)

Scoring: 28.7 points per game (73rd)

Buffalo Defense

Overall: 330.7 yards per game (64th in FBS)

Passing: 228 yards per game (96th)

Rushing: 102.7 yards per game (38th)

Scoring: 19 points per game (53rd)

Troy Offense

Overall: 276.3 yards per game (129th in FBS)

Passing: 146.3 yards per game (120th)

Rushing: 130 yards per game (103rd)

Scoring: 20.3 points per game (106th)

Troy Defense

Overall: 331.7 yards per game (65th in FBS)

Passing: 197.7 yards per game (58th)

Rushing: 134 yards per game (71st)

Scoring: 25 points per game (86th)

Troy is 117th in the FBS averaging 72.3 penalty yards per game, compared to Buffalo’s 31st-ranked 38.7 per-game average.

Troy is 88th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 80% of trips. Buffalo’s red zone defense ranks 12th at 66.7%.

Team leaders

Buffalo

Passing: Ta’Quan Roberson, 558 yards, 5 TDs, 2 INTs, 62.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Al-Jay Henderson, 198 yards on 50 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Victor Snow, 168 yards on 11 catches, 3 TDs

Troy

Passing: Will Crowder, 374 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs, 60.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Tae Meadows, 269 yards on 44 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Tray Taylor, 97 yards on 5 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Buffalo beat Kent State 31-28 on Saturday, Sept. 13. Roberson threw for 318 yards on 28-of-40 attempts (70.0%) with three touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 10 times for 63 yards. Henderson had 75 rushing yards on 15 carries and one touchdown, adding eight receptions for 38 yards. Nik McMillan had six receptions for 111 yards and one touchdown.

Troy was beaten by Memphis 28-7 on Saturday, Sept. 13. Tucker Kilcrease passed for 65 yards on 10-of-29 attempts (34.5%) with no touchdowns and one interception. Jordan Lovett had 50 rushing yards on eight carries, adding one reception for one yard. Roman Mothershed had eight receptions for 58 yards.

Next game

Buffalo hosts UConn on Sept. 27. Troy hosts South Alabama on Oct. 4.

