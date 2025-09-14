Bryson Barnes accounts for 5 TDs, Utah State beats Air Force 49-30

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Bryson Barnes accounted for five touchdowns to help Utah State beat Air Force 49-30 on Saturday…

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Bryson Barnes accounted for five touchdowns to help Utah State beat Air Force 49-30 on Saturday night in the Mountain West Conference opener for both teams.

Barnes was 17-of-22 passing for 287 yards and three touchdowns and ran TDs of 7, 11 and 7 yards. Braden Pegan caught seven passes for 147 yards, which included scoring receptions of 54 and 38 yards.

Utah State’s Williams Holmes recovered a fumble by Air Force quarterback Josh Johnson on the fifth play from scrimmage and, six plays later, Barnes’ first rushing TD opened the scoring less than five minutes into the first quarter.

Javen Jacobs had 71 yards rushing and a TD on nine carries and Anthony Garcia ran for a 17-yard touchdown for Utah State (2-1).

Quarterback Liam Szarka ran for touchdowns of 1, 1 and 11 yards for Air Force (1-1), Owen Allen added a 1-yard TD run.

