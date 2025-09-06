Braylon Braxton’s 3 touchdown passes lead Southern Miss past Jackson State 38-20

HATTIESBURG, Miss (AP) — Braylon Braxton threw three touchdown passes and Southern Miss defeated Jackson State 38-20 on Saturday night.…

HATTIESBURG, Miss (AP) — Braylon Braxton threw three touchdown passes and Southern Miss defeated Jackson State 38-20 on Saturday night.

The Golden Eagles opened the scoring on Ahmere Foster’s punt block and Zach Ruffin’s 30-yard return three minutes into the game. Braxton followed with touchdown passes of 8 yards to Bralon Brown, 15 yards to Micah Davis and 10 yards to Kadinn Morris for a 31-10 lead early in the fourth quarter.

After a Jackson State field goal, Robert Briggs Jr. added a 15-yard touchdown run for the Golden Eagles, making it 38-13.

Ahmad Miller’s 8-yard run wrapped up the scoring for the Tigers of the FCS.

Braxton completed 20 of 30 passes for 214 yards. The Golden Eagles (1-1) had 224 total passing yards and 139 rushing.

Travis Terrell Jr. had 80 yards rushing and the Tigers (1-1) gained 191 yards on the ground plus 131 passing. Quincy Ivory was in on 10 total tackles.

