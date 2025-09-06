Bowens, Frazier each run for 2 scores as No. 4 Georgia overcomes miscues to stop Austin Peay 28-6

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia failed to gain momentum for its Southeastern Conference opener next week at Tennessee as the…

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia failed to gain momentum for its Southeastern Conference opener next week at Tennessee as the fourth-ranked Bulldogs stumbled on offense in Saturday a weather-delayed 28-6 win over Austin Peay.

Chauncey Bowens and Nate Frazier each ran for two touchdowns. Frazier and wide receiver London Humphreys lost fumbles, but Georgia (2-0) made a fourth-down goal-line stop to set up a 99-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter.

““It was awesome,” said Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton of the long drive. “Our whole O-line, receivers, everybody pushed the ball down the field, so it was awesome to see.”

Stockton, who passed for two touchdowns and ran for two scores in a 45-7 opening win over Marshall, leaned on the Bulldogs’ running game against the Governors (1-1). He threw for 227 yards without a turnover.

Frazier ran for 69 yards on 14 carries. Bowens, emerging as the Bulldogs’ power runner, added 11 carries for 56 yards.

“Really physical,” said Georgia coach Kirby Smart about Bowens. “I thought he got yards after contact.”

The Bulldogs finished with 421 yards, including 190 on the ground.

Looking ahead

Was the victory enough to prepare Georgia for next week’s visit to Tennessee, which rolled to a 72-17 wi n over East Tennessee State on Saturday?

“We’ll find out,” Smart said. “That’s for sure. If you haven’t been on the road and your first game on the road is in the SEC, it’s always an adventure.”

Weather delay

Lightning delayed the start of the second half for 1 hour, 46 minutes. The opening kickoff was moved up by an hour due to the ominous forecast.

Smart offered thanks to fans “for being able to adjust on the fly” with the earlier kickoff. “And especially for the fans who stuck around after the delay,” Smart said. “I felt the energy and enthusiasm coming out. That was a huge lift.”

Austin Peay coach Jeff Faris said the time change was a “joint decision” between the schools.

Barbour injury

Georgia backup tight end Ethan Barbour was carted off the field with what Smart described as a “tough” left ankle injury at the end of the first half. Barbour was placed in an air cast.

“It was a bad deal,” Smart said. “I don’t know the prognosis, how long it will be.”

The takeaway

Austin Peay: Myles Wiley led the defense with a forced fumble and a recovery. “We’re so proud of how we played out there,” Wiley said. “We gave our all and we have this mantra: We will. And I think we will be proud of what we did out there.”

Georgia: The Bulldogs could drop in the AP Top 25 after their uneven performance. They were kept out of the end zone after having first-and-goal at the 1 to end the first half. Bowens tripped on a third-down run following two incompletions. The Bulldogs’ previous possession ended after back-to-back completions went for negative yardage.

Up next

Austin Peay: Hosts Morehead State next Saturday night.

GeorgiaL At Tennessee next Saturday.

