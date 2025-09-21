Boston College hosts Cal in ACC play

Cal (3-1) at Boston College (1-2), Sept. 27 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ACC Network Key stats Boston…

Cal (3-1) at Boston College (1-2), Sept. 27 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ACC Network

Key stats

Boston College Offense

Overall: 467 yards per game (25th in FBS)

Passing: 393.7 yards per game (1st)

Rushing: 73.3 yards per game (132nd)

Scoring: 42 points per game (21st)

Boston College Defense

Overall: 315.7 yards per game (45th in FBS)

Passing: 189.7 yards per game (53rd)

Rushing: 126 yards per game (55th)

Scoring: 27.3 points per game (94th)

Cal Offense

Overall: 363 yards per game (92nd in FBS)

Passing: 255.8 yards per game (48th)

Rushing: 107.3 yards per game (122nd)

Scoring: 24 points per game (92nd)

Cal Defense

Overall: 290.3 yards per game (34th in FBS)

Passing: 195.5 yards per game (59th)

Rushing: 94.8 yards per game (27th)

Scoring: 16.5 points per game (32nd)

Cal is 99th in third down percentage, converting 36.4% of the time. Boston College ranks 34th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 31%.

Cal ranks 71st in the FBS averaging 54.8 penalty yards per game, compared to Boston College’s 16th-ranked 34.7 per-game average.

Both teams have weak red zone defenses. Cal is 112th in FBS, allowing opponents to score on 100% of trips. Boston College’s red zone defense ranks 112th, with opponents scoring on 100% of red zone trips.

Team leaders

Boston College

Passing: Dylan Lonergan, 991 yards, 9 TDs, 1 INT, 73.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Turbo Richard, 158 yards on 43 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Lewis Bond, 275 yards on 29 catches, 0 TDs

Cal

Passing: Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, 980 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs, 60.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Kendrick Raphael, 237 yards on 51 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Trond Grizzell, 266 yards on 15 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Boston College fell to Stanford 30-20 on Saturday, Sept. 13. Lonergan passed for 333 yards on 30-of-44 attempts (68.2%) with one touchdown and one interception. Richard had 55 rushing yards on 14 carries, adding five receptions for 83 yards and one touchdown. Reed Harris had seven receptions for 141 yards.

Cal lost 34-0 to San Diego State on Saturday, Sept. 20. Sagapolutele led Cal with 208 yards on 17-of-38 passing (44.7%) for no touchdowns and two interceptions. LJ Johnson Jr. had 39 rushing yards on 10 carries. Grizzell had four receptions for 91 yards.

Next game

Boston College plays at Pittsburgh on Oct. 4. Cal hosts Duke on Oct. 4.

