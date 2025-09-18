Boise State visits Air Force in MWC action

Boise State (1-1) at Air Force (1-1), Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Boise…

Boise State (1-1) at Air Force (1-1), Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Boise State by 10. Against the spread: Boise State 1-1, Air Force 1-1.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

Boise State Offense

Overall: 507.5 yards per game (17th in FBS)

Passing: 282.5 yards per game (30th)

Rushing: 225 yards per game (23rd)

Scoring: 29 points per game (72nd)

Boise State Defense

Overall: 332.5 yards per game (67th in FBS)

Passing: 215.5 yards per game (80th)

Rushing: 117 yards per game (57th)

Scoring: 24 points per game (81st)

Air Force Offense

Overall: 435.5 yards per game (47th in FBS)

Passing: 169 yards per game (112th)

Rushing: 266.5 yards per game (9th)

Scoring: 39.5 points per game (34th)

Air Force Defense

Overall: 369.5 yards per game (90th in FBS)

Passing: 228 yards per game (96th)

Rushing: 141.5 yards per game (82nd)

Scoring: 31 points per game (113th)

Air Force ranks 20th in FBS in third down percentage, converting 51.9% of the time.

Boise State is 102nd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100% of trips. Air Force’s red zone offense ranks 1st, scoring on 100% of red zone opportunities.

Air Force is 10th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 34:54.

Team leaders

Boise State

Passing: Maddux Madsen, 532 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 56.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Dylan Riley, 143 yards on 13 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Chris Marshall, 151 yards on 6 catches, 1 TD

Air Force

Passing: Josh Johnson, 224 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 56.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Cade Harris, 138 yards on 16 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Harris, 146 yards on 5 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Boise State beat Eastern Washington 51-14 on Friday, Sept. 5. Madsen passed for 307 yards on 16-of-26 attempts (61.5%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball four times for 35 yards and one rushing touchdown. Riley carried the ball six times for 123 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for five yards. Marshall had four receptions for 132 yards.

Air Force fell 49-30 to Utah State on Saturday, Sept. 13. Johnson threw for 112 yards on 5-of-9 attempts (55.6%) with no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 12 times for 25 yards. Harris had 72 rushing yards on eight carries, adding two receptions for 63 yards. James Roberson had three receptions for 51 yards.

Next game

Boise State hosts Appalachian State on Sept. 27. Air Force hosts Hawaii on Sept. 27.

