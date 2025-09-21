Boise State takes on Appalachian State

Appalachian State (2-1) at Boise State (2-1), Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: Fox Sports 1 Key…

Appalachian State (2-1) at Boise State (2-1), Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Key stats

Boise State Offense

Overall: 535.7 yards per game (11th in FBS)

Passing: 291.7 yards per game (24th)

Rushing: 244 yards per game (17th)

Scoring: 35.7 points per game (46th)

Boise State Defense

Overall: 394 yards per game (98th in FBS)

Passing: 226.3 yards per game (87th)

Rushing: 167.7 yards per game (102nd)

Scoring: 28.3 points per game (101st)

Appalachian State Offense

Overall: 519.7 yards per game (13th in FBS)

Passing: 357.7 yards per game (3rd)

Rushing: 162 yards per game (69th)

Scoring: 25.3 points per game (88th)

Appalachian State Defense

Overall: 274.3 yards per game (27th in FBS)

Passing: 212.7 yards per game (71st)

Rushing: 61.7 yards per game (8th)

Scoring: 20.7 points per game (58th)

Appalachian State ranks 22nd in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 27.5% of third downs.

Both teams are heavily penalized. Boise State ranks 118th in the FBS averaging 73 penalty yards per game, and Appalachian State ranks 130th with an 81-yard average.

Boise State ranks 112th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100% of trips.

Team leaders

Boise State

Passing: Maddux Madsen, 808 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT, 57.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Dylan Riley, 314 yards on 32 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Chris Marshall, 164 yards on 7 catches, 1 TD

Appalachian State

Passing: AJ Swann, 879 yards, 5 TDs, 4 INTs, 63.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Rashod Dubinion, 400 yards on 71 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Jaden Barnes, 337 yards on 24 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Boise State defeated Air Force 49-37 on Saturday, Sept. 20. Madsen threw for 276 yards on 13-of-22 attempts (59.1%) with two touchdowns and one interception. Riley carried the ball 19 times for 171 yards and scored four touchdowns, adding two receptions for 84 yards and one touchdown. LaTrell Caples recorded 87 yards on five catches.

Appalachian State was beaten by Southern Miss 38-22 on Saturday, Sept. 13. Swann led Appalachian State with 217 yards on 15-of-23 passing (65.2%) for no touchdowns and three interceptions. Dubinion carried the ball 24 times for 95 yards and scored one touchdown. Barnes had 10 receptions for 132 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Boise State plays at Notre Dame on Oct. 4. Appalachian State hosts Oregon State on Oct. 4.

