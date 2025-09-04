Boise State matches up with FCS Eastern Washington

Eastern Washington (0-1) at Boise State (0-1), Sept. 5 at 9 p.m. EDT. How to watch: Fox Sports 1 Key…

Eastern Washington (0-1) at Boise State (0-1), Sept. 5 at 9 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Key stats

Boise State Offense

Overall: 378 yards per game (70th in FBS)

Passing: 256 yards per game (40th)

Rushing: 122 yards per game (87th)

Scoring: 7 points per game (126th)

Boise State Defense

Overall: 372 yards per game (97th in FBS)

Passing: 255 yards per game (110th)

Rushing: 117 yards per game (71st)

Scoring: 34 points per game (113th)

Eastern Washington Offense

Overall: 290 yards per game (66th in FCS)

Passing: 183 yards per game (56th)

Rushing: 107 yards per game (70th)

Scoring: 21 points per game (43rd)

Eastern Washington Defense

Overall: 463 yards per game (90th in FCS)

Passing: 332 yards per game (104th)

Rushing: 131 yards per game (46th)

Scoring: 31 points per game (67th)

Boise State ranks 127th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin.

Boise State is 13th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 36:21.

Team leaders

Boise State

Passing: Maddux Madsen, 225 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 54.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Sire Gaines, 44 yards on 9 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: LaTrell Caples, 58 yards on 4 catches, 0 TDs

Eastern Washington

Passing: Jared Taylor, 183 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 55.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Marceese Yetts, 59 yards on 6 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Yetts, 63 yards on 7 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Boise State fell 34-7 to South Florida on Thursday, Aug. 28. Madsen led Boise State with 225 yards on 25-of-46 passing (54.3%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for 31 yards. Gaines carried the ball nine times for 44 yards, adding three receptions for 17 yards. Caples had four receptions for 58 yards.

Eastern Washington lost 31-21 to Incarnate Word on Saturday, Aug. 30. Taylor led Eastern Washington with 183 yards on 21-of-38 passing (55.3%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 35 yards and one rushing touchdown. Yetts carried the ball six times for 59 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding seven receptions for 63 yards. Jaxon Branch had three receptions for 43 yards.

Next game

Boise State plays at Air Force on Sept. 20. Eastern Washington plays at Northern Iowa on Sept. 13.

