Body throws 2 TD passes to lead Alabama State past Southern 30-7

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Andrew Body threw two touchdown passes and Alabama State beat Southern 30-7 on Saturday night.

The Hornets (1-1) took a 6-0 lead into halftime before Body connected with Ajai Harrell and Dylan Djete for scores. The pair combined for eight catches and 109 yards receiving. Body was 16-of-25 passing for 198 yards.

Brandon Gilliam made 3 of 4 field goals including a 47-yarder for the Hornets.

Cam’Ron McCoy threw a touchdown pass to Cam Jefferson in the third quarter for Southern (1-2). McCoy finished 14-of-29 passing for 160 yards, threw two interceptions and added 55 yards on the ground on 11 carries. Trey Holly led the Jaguars with 70 yards rushing on 15 carries.

