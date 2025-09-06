Bodiford scores twice, Memphis pulls away from Georgia State 38-16

ATLANTA (AP) — Makari Bodiford scored two touchdowns and Memphis scored the last 24 points to defeat Georgia State 38-16…

ATLANTA (AP) — Makari Bodiford scored two touchdowns and Memphis scored the last 24 points to defeat Georgia State 38-16 on Saturday night.

After Gianni Spetic kicked a 55-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to put the Tigers on top 17-16 they put together a pair of long touchdown drives in the third quarter.

Brendon Lewis scored on a 5-yard run to cap a 10-play, 75-yard drive that took almost five minutes. Then Bodiford’s 1-yard plunge ended a six-minute drive that covered 51 yards in 10 plays.

DeMarco Ward closed it with a 31-yard interception return in the final minute for Memphis (2-0), his second pick-6 in as many games.

Cameran Brown had a touchdown running and passing for the Panthers (0-2), stepping in for starter TJ Finley. Finley was injured after starting the game 10-for-10. The former LSU, Auburn, Texas State and Western Kentucky quarterback, who was activated just this week, returned for the second half.

Sutton Smith and Bodiford had rushing touchdowns for Memphis in the first half. Bodiford’s 7-yard run ended a 10-play, 75-yard drive.

Finley finished 21-of-29 passing for 201 yards with an interception. Brown was 8 of 12 for 139 and was the leading rusher with 25 yards.

