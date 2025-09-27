Blake blocks kick, Carter returns it for last-minute TD to put Morgan State over Miles College 24-17

Josiah Blake blocked a field goal with 1:17 to go, and Jadon Carter brought it back 94 yards for the go-ahead score as Morgan State defeated Division II Miles College 24-17 in the Circle City Classic.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Josiah Blake blocked a field goal with 1:17 to go, and Jadon Carter brought it back 94 yards for the go-ahead score as Morgan State defeated Division II Miles College 24-17 in the Circle City Classic on Saturday.

The Bears (2-3) withstood a Miles comeback after leading by as many as 17 points. Raymond Moore III led the rushing attack with 83 yards on 10 carries, and Morgan State had 329 yards of total offense with 253 on the ground.

After a nine-play, 75-yard drive stalled in the red zone, Reid Grek lined up for his second field goal attempt, and Blake got the block to prevent the lead change. He connected on a 33-yarder that brought the Golden Bears (0-4) into a 17-17 tie just four minutes prior.

Brinley Vandiver threw for 160 yards and two touchdowns for Miles, and Glen Williams caught nine passes for 138 yards and one touchdown.

