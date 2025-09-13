Blake Baker’s 2 TDs helps Louisiana Tech roll past New Mexico State 49-14

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Blake Baker accounted for 285 yards and two touchdowns to lead Louisiana Tech to a 49-14…

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Blake Baker accounted for 285 yards and two touchdowns to lead Louisiana Tech to a 49-14 win over New Mexico State on Saturday night in the Conference USA opener for both teams.

Baker was 8-for-16 passing for 182 yards and rushed for 103 yards on 15 attempts. Omiri Wiggins and Clay Thevenin each added 68 yards on the ground. Wiggins and Andrew Burnette both scored rushing touchdowns.

Jadon Mayfield forced a fumble and Jacob Bradford returned the ball 20 yards for a touchdown for Bulldogs (2-1, 1-0) early in the fourth quarter.

Logan Fife was 16-for-33 passing for 278 yards and threw two touchdowns and two interceptions for New Mexico State (2-1, 0-1). PJ Johnson III caught seven passes for 159 yards and a touchdown.

