Birthday boy Peyton Kramer hauls in 3 long TD passes and Tarleton State defeats Chattanooga 52-24

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Peyton Kramer celebrated his birthday with three touchdowns and 190 receiving yards in Tarleton State’s 52-24 victory over Chattanooga on Saturday.

Kramer averaged 27.1 yards on seven receptions.

The Texans (5-0) scored on several long plays in taking a 31-14 halftime lead. Victor Gabalis and Peyton Kramer connected on a 68-yard touchdown pass, Tre Page III had a 48-yard touchdown run and Kramer caught a 39-yard TD pass from Daniel Greek. Even two of Corbin Poston’s three first-half field goals were from distance, hitting from 49 and 50 yards.

The Texans had 406 yards of offense in the first half. They entered with the No. 3 scoring offense in the FCS at 46.8 points per game and the No. 3 scoring defense at 10.0 ppg.

Gabalis left the game with a foot or toe injury after completing 9 of 14 passes for 190 yards, including the touchdown to Kramer. Greek threw two touchdown passes and finished 11-for-18 passing for 214 yards.

Tarleton State added two more long scores in the third quarter. Greek and Kramer connected again on a 38-yard TD pass and Ty Rawls returned an interception 57 yards for a touchdown.

Caleb Lewis finished it off with a 35-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.

Page had 110 yards rushing and the Texans had a total of 576 yards — 404 passing and 172 on the ground.

Camden Orth threw for 117 yards and run for 99 yards for the Mocs (1-3). Justus Durant had 88 yards and one of Chattanooga’s three rushing touchdowns. The Mocs had 292 yards rushing.

Tarleton State, ranked No. 3 in the FCS coaches poll, is 5-0 for the first time as a Division I member and is the first Division I team to win five games this season.

