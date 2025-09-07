Bill Davis has 2 TD runs, Louisiana-Lafayette beats McNeese 34-10

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Bill Davis ran for two touchdowns on Saturday night and had 132 of Louisiana-Lafayette’s 315 yards…

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Bill Davis ran for two touchdowns on Saturday night and had 132 of Louisiana-Lafayette’s 315 yards rushing to help the Ragin’ Cajuns beat McNeese 34-10.

Zylan Perry ran for 94 yards on 14 carries and Steven Blanco had 69 yards rushing, including a 34-yard touchdown that capped the scoring with 1:39 to play.

Davis opened the scoring about two minutes into the game with a 2-yard TD run and added a 36-yarder with 1:06 remaining in the second quarter that made it 14-7 and gave Louisiana (1-1) the lead for good.

Tony Sterner made field goals of 38 and 37 yards before Daniel Beale threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Landon Baptiste gave the Ragin’ Cajuns a 27-10 lead with 3:48 remaining in the game.

Devin Lippold scored on a 2-yard run in the first quarter Fabrizio Pinton made a 45-yard field goal in the third quarter for McNeese (1-1).

Blake Strong was 19-of-30 passing for 191 yards with an interception for the Cowboys. Joshua Jackson had four receptions for 83 yards.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.