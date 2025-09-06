Bill Belichick earns first win as college head coach as North Carolina defeats Charlotte 20-3

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Gio Lopez threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Chris Culliver on the first possession, Davion Gause…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Gio Lopez threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Chris Culliver on the first possession, Davion Gause ran for a 12-yard score and Bill Belichick got his first win as a college head coach as North Carolina defeated Charlotte 20-3 on a rain-soaked Saturday afternoon.

Lopez completed 17 of 25 passes for 155 yards for the Tar Heels (1-1).

North Carolina’s defense held Charlotte (0-2) to 271 yards and forced two turnovers.

North Carolina lured Belichick to Chapel Hill with a five-year, $50 million million contract to boost its athletic profile, but his debut in front of a national audience on Monday night was a disaster as the Tar Heels got blown out 48-14 at home by TCU. It was the most points ever allowed by a UNC team in a season opener.

It raised some early questions about whether the 73-year-old Belichick was capable of winning at this level, but his Tar Heels responded with a solid overall performance.

North Carolina started fast with Lopez completing two short passes before firing a deep ball along the left sideline to Culliver, who beat his man by 5 yards for the easy touchdown and a quick 7-0 lead.

But like Week 1, when the Tar Heels scored on their first possession before going into an offensive funk, the early fireworks faded fast.

The Heels offense floundered for much of the first half until Gause broke free off left tackle and scampered 12 yards for the touchdown and a 17-3 lead with 19 seconds left before halftime.

Charlotte had a chance to make it interesting early in the third quarter, but wide receiver E. Jai Mason dropped a catchable pass in the end zone on fourth-and-6 after quarterback Conner Harrell used his athleticism to escape the pocket.

After the play, Harrell put both hands on top of his helmet in disbelief, lamenting the magnitude of the missed opportunity.

Harrell finished 17 of 29 for 140 yards.

TAKEAWAYS

North Carolina: Lopez got the start after leaving the season opener with an injury, but was mediocre at best and the UNC offense had way too many lulls. Max Johnson had looked good after replacing Lopez in the season opener, but apparently didn’t do enough in Belichick’s eyes to earn the start on a short week. The Tar Heels seem to lack a killer instinct on offense.

Charlotte: This is a team that is really struggling on every facet on offense, from protecting the passer to opening holes. The 49ers had 21 yards on 29 carries and don’t seem to have a game-breaker on offense.

UP NEXT

North Carolina: Hosts Richmond on Saturday.

Charlotte: Hosts Monmouth on Saturday.

