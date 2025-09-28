Big Ten matchup features UCLA taking on No. 7 Penn State

No. 7 Penn State (3-1) at UCLA (0-4), Oct. 4 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: CBS Key stats…

No. 7 Penn State (3-1) at UCLA (0-4), Oct. 4 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: CBS

Key stats

UCLA Offense

Overall: 321.3 yards per game (119th in FBS)

Passing: 197 yards per game (99th)

Rushing: 124.3 yards per game (106th)

Scoring: 14.3 points per game (134th)

UCLA Defense

Overall: 401.8 yards per game (107th in FBS)

Passing: 169 yards per game (26th)

Rushing: 232.8 yards per game (133rd)

Scoring: 31.3 points per game (119th)

Penn State Offense

Overall: 397 yards per game (67th in FBS)

Passing: 217 yards per game (81st)

Rushing: 180 yards per game (51st)

Scoring: 39 points per game (18th)

Penn State Defense

Overall: 274 yards per game (19th in FBS)

Passing: 154.5 yards per game (17th)

Rushing: 119.5 yards per game (46th)

Scoring: 11.8 points per game (10th)

UCLA is 136th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 58% of the time. Penn State ranks 75th on offense, converting on 39.2% of third downs.

UCLA ranks 95th in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin, compared to Penn State’s 11th-ranked +5 margin.

UCLA is 131st in the FBS averaging 83.8 penalty yards per game, compared to Penn State’s 2nd-ranked 22.5 per-game average.

Both teams have strong red zone offenses. UCLA leads the FBS, scoring on 100% of red zone trips. Penn State’s red zone offense ranks 24th at 94.7%.

UCLA ranks 131st in the FBS with an average time of possession of 25:45.

Team leaders

UCLA

Passing: Nico Iamaleava, 788 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs, 65.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Iamaleava, 204 yards on 44 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Kwazi Gilmer, 225 yards on 19 catches, 1 TD

Penn State

Passing: Drew Allar, 763 yards, 6 TDs, 2 INTs, 62.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Kaytron Allen, 327 yards on 46 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Trebor Pena, 182 yards on 15 catches, 1 TD

Last game

UCLA lost 17-14 to Northwestern on Saturday, Sept. 27. Iamaleava led UCLA with 180 yards on 19-of-27 passing (70.4%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 14 times for 65 yards. Jaivian Thomas had 43 rushing yards on seven carries, adding one reception for four yards. Gilmer had three receptions for 51 yards and one touchdown.

Penn State was beaten by Oregon 30-24 on Saturday, Sept. 27. Allar led Penn State with 137 yards on 14-of-25 passing (56.0%) for two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball nine times for 42 yards. Allen carried the ball 12 times for 54 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for 12 yards. Devonte Ross had four receptions for 48 yards and two touchdowns.

Next game

UCLA plays at Michigan State on Oct. 11. Penn State hosts Northwestern on Oct. 11.

