Big Ten matchup features Minnesota playing Rutgers

Rutgers (3-1) at Minnesota (2-1), Sept. 27 at 12 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: BTN

Key stats

Minnesota Offense

Overall: 420.7 yards per game (55th in FBS)

Passing: 240.3 yards per game (61st)

Rushing: 180.3 yards per game (57th)

Scoring: 34.3 points per game (50th)

Minnesota Defense

Overall: 177.7 yards per game (1st in FBS)

Passing: 136.3 yards per game (16th)

Rushing: 41.3 yards per game (1st)

Scoring: 12.3 points per game (18th)

Rutgers Offense

Overall: 445.8 yards per game (37th in FBS)

Passing: 304.8 yards per game (22nd)

Rushing: 141 yards per game (91st)

Scoring: 41.8 points per game (22nd)

Rutgers Defense

Overall: 343.5 yards per game (59th in FBS)

Passing: 192 yards per game (57th)

Rushing: 151.5 yards per game (78th)

Scoring: 24 points per game (76th)

Minnesota is 20th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 26.5% of third downs.

Rutgers ranks 18th in the FBS averaging 36 penalty yards per game.

Minnesota ranks 112th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100% of trips.

Both teams rank high in time of possession. Minnesota is 6th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 35:12, while Rutgers’ 9th-ranked average is 34:28.

Team leaders

Minnesota

Passing: Drake Lindsey, 634 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs, 60.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Darius Taylor, 161 yards on 33 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Javon Tracy, 150 yards on 6 catches, 1 TD

Rutgers

Passing: Athan Kaliakmanis, 1,150 yards, 7 TDs, 1 INT, 68.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Antwan Raymond, 310 yards on 61 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Ian Strong, 367 yards on 24 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Minnesota was beaten by California 27-14 on Saturday, Sept. 13. Lindsey led Minnesota with 205 yards on 19-of-32 passing (59.4%) for one touchdown and one interception. Fame Ijeboi had 85 rushing yards on 16 carries, adding one reception for -1 yards. Lemeke Brockington had eight receptions for 106 yards.

Rutgers lost 38-28 to Iowa on Friday, Sept. 19. Kaliakmanis led Rutgers with 330 yards on 24-of-40 passing (60.0%) for no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 10 times for 4 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Raymond had 62 rushing yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns. Strong recorded 151 yards on eight catches.

Next game

Minnesota plays at No. 1 Ohio State on Oct. 4. Rutgers plays at Washington on Oct. 10.

