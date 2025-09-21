Big Ten matchup features Illinois squaring off against USC

USC (4-0) at Illinois (3-1), Sept. 27 at 12 p.m. EDT. How to watch: FOX Key stats Illinois Offense Overall:…

USC (4-0) at Illinois (3-1), Sept. 27 at 12 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: FOX

Key stats

Illinois Offense

Overall: 344.5 yards per game (103rd in FBS)

Passing: 220.5 yards per game (75th)

Rushing: 124 yards per game (102nd)

Scoring: 36.3 points per game (43rd)

Illinois Defense

Overall: 346 yards per game (63rd in FBS)

Passing: 212 yards per game (70th)

Rushing: 134 yards per game (65th)

Scoring: 21.3 points per game (60th)

USC Offense

Overall: 583.8 yards per game (3rd in FBS)

Passing: 331.5 yards per game (11th)

Rushing: 252.3 yards per game (12th)

Scoring: 52.5 points per game (5th)

USC Defense

Overall: 323.8 yards per game (52nd in FBS)

Passing: 231 yards per game (90th)

Rushing: 92.8 yards per game (25th)

Scoring: 20.3 points per game (53rd)

Illinois is 90th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 40.8% of the time. USC ranks 14th on offense, converting on 56.1% of third downs.

Both teams have strong turnover margins. Illinois ranks 10th in the FBS at +5, and USC ranks 19th at +4.

USC is 128th in the FBS averaging 79.8 penalty yards per game, compared to Illinois’ 39th-ranked 45 per-game average.

Illinois is 58th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 88.9% of trips. USC’s red zone defense ranks 2nd at 50%.

Team leaders

Illinois

Passing: Luke Altmyer, 855 yards, 9 TDs, 0 INTs, 70.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Kaden Feagin, 240 yards on 55 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Hank Beatty, 302 yards on 21 catches, 1 TD

USC

Passing: Jayden Maiava, 1,223 yards, 9 TDs, 0 INTs, 70.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Waymond Jordan, 443 yards on 57 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Makai Lemon, 438 yards on 24 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Illinois fell 63-10 to Indiana on Saturday, Sept. 20. Altmyer passed for 146 yards on 14-of-22 attempts (63.6%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Feagin carried the ball five times for 18 yards. Collin Dixon had four receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown.

USC won 45-31 over Michigan State on Saturday, Sept. 20. Maiava led USC with 234 yards on 20-of-26 passing (76.9%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball four times for 31 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Jordan had 157 rushing yards on 18 carries, adding two receptions for 25 yards. Lemon had eight receptions for 127 yards and one touchdown. He also had two carries for 11 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Illinois plays at Purdue on Oct. 4. USC hosts No. 19 Michigan on Oct. 11.

