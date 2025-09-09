Big 12 officiating crew removed from next assignment for not enforcing kickoff rule in Missouri win

IRVING, Texas (AP) — The Big 12 officiating crew that worked the Kansas-Missouri game last week has been removed from…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — The Big 12 officiating crew that worked the Kansas-Missouri game last week has been removed from its next assignment because it failed to enforce a rule in the kicking game, the conference announced Tuesday.

NCAA rules require the kick following a touchdown to be kicked off a tee or be a dropkick, a type that’s nearly obsolete. Missouri had Connor Weselman punt following its first touchdown, and the Tigers should have been penalized 5 yards and re-kicked properly. The crew headed by referee Mike McCabe allowed the teams to play on after the punt.

“We believe we have one of the best officiating programs in college football,” Big 12 chief football and competition officer Scott Draper said in a statement. “When the Conference’s high standard for officiating is not met, the Big 12 will take action.”

McCabe’s crew had been scheduled to work one of the two Big 12 games Friday night. The conference did not specify whether it was Colorado at Houston or Kansas State at Arizona, and a spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Missouri, which beat Kansas 42-31, went into the game with a precarious kicking situation. The Tigers’ starting kicker, Blake Craig, tore his ACL in the opener against Central Arkansas and Oliver Robbins handled the opening kickoff.

An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty was called on Missouri after its first touchdown, and the 15-yard penalty was enforced on the kickoff from the Tigers’ 20. Weselman punted, against the rules, and Robbins was back to handle kickoffs the rest of the game. The only time a punt is allowed following a score is after a safety.

