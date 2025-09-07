Big 12 matchup features Houston against Colorado

Colorado (1-1) at Houston (2-0), Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN Key stats Houston Offense Overall:…

Colorado (1-1) at Houston (2-0), Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Houston Offense

Overall: 367.5 yards per game (81st in FBS)

Passing: 170 yards per game (104th)

Rushing: 197.5 yards per game (42nd)

Scoring: 31 points per game (56th)

Houston Defense

Overall: 186 yards per game (4th in FBS)

Passing: 78 yards per game (3rd)

Rushing: 108 yards per game (54th)

Scoring: 4.5 points per game (4th)

Colorado Offense

Overall: 351.5 yards per game (92nd in FBS)

Passing: 213 yards per game (77th)

Rushing: 138.5 yards per game (88th)

Scoring: 25.5 points per game (83rd)

Colorado Defense

Overall: 429.5 yards per game (116th in FBS)

Passing: 227.5 yards per game (94th)

Rushing: 202 yards per game (122nd)

Scoring: 17 points per game (59th)

Houston is 19th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 22.6% of the time. Colorado ranks 72nd on offense, converting on 41.4% of third downs.

Both teams have strong turnover margins. Houston ranks 8th in the FBS at +4, and Colorado ranks 4th at +5.

Both teams have strong red zone offenses, each scoring on 100% of trips to lead the FBS.

Team leaders

Houston

Passing: Conner Weigman, 347 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs, 65.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Dean Connors, 182 yards on 28 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Tanner Koziol, 115 yards on 13 catches, 1 TD

Colorado

Passing: Kaidon Salter, 261 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 68.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Simeon Price, 85 yards on 14 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Sincere Brown, 120 yards on 4 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Houston won 35-9 over Rice on Saturday, Sept. 6. Weigman led Houston with 188 yards on 15-of-22 passing (68.2%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 23 yards and one rushing touchdown. Connors carried the ball 13 times for 132 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding two receptions for three yards. Stephon Johnson Jr. had one reception for 74 yards and one touchdown.

Colorado won 31-7 over Delaware on Saturday, Sept. 6. Ryan Staub passed for 157 yards on 7-of-10 attempts (70.0%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Price carried the ball nine times for 55 yards, adding two receptions for one yard. Brown recorded 120 yards on four catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Houston plays at Oregon State on Sept. 26. Colorado hosts Wyoming on Sept. 20.

