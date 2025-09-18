Big 12 matchup features Baylor playing Arizona State

Arizona State (2-1) at Baylor (2-1), Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Baylor by…

Arizona State (2-1) at Baylor (2-1), Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Baylor by 2.5. Against the spread: Baylor 1-2, Arizona State 1-2.

How to watch: FOX

Key stats

Baylor Offense

Overall: 517.3 yards per game (14th in FBS)

Passing: 368 yards per game (4th)

Rushing: 149.3 yards per game (84th)

Scoring: 38 points per game (39th)

Baylor Defense

Overall: 356 yards per game (80th in FBS)

Passing: 167.7 yards per game (34th)

Rushing: 188.3 yards per game (115th)

Scoring: 30 points per game (110th)

Arizona State Offense

Overall: 408 yards per game (61st in FBS)

Passing: 175.7 yards per game (107th)

Rushing: 232.3 yards per game (19th)

Scoring: 30.7 points per game (66th)

Arizona State Defense

Overall: 326.3 yards per game (63rd in FBS)

Passing: 235 yards per game (100th)

Rushing: 91.3 yards per game (27th)

Scoring: 19.3 points per game (58th)

Arizona State is 129th in third down percentage, converting 27% of the time. Baylor ranks 74th on defense, holding its opponents to 36.8%.

Team leaders

Baylor

Passing: Sawyer Robertson, 1,070 yards, 10 TDs, 2 INTs, 62.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Bryson Washington, 304 yards on 66 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Ashtyn Hawkins, 257 yards on 17 catches, 0 TDs

Arizona State

Passing: Sam Leavitt, 527 yards, 5 TDs, 3 INTs, 58.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Raleek Brown, 292 yards on 35 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Jordyn Tyson, 314 yards on 24 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Baylor won 42-7 over Samford on Saturday, Sept. 13. Robertson passed for 211 yards on 23-of-37 attempts (62.2%) with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Washington had 135 rushing yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns, adding one reception for 11 yards. Hawkins recorded 42 yards on three catches.

Arizona State won 34-15 over Texas State on Saturday, Sept. 13. Leavitt led Arizona State with 188 yards on 15-of-25 passing (60.0%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 12 times for 59 yards and one rushing touchdown. Brown carried the ball 12 times for 144 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for 11 yards. Tyson put up 105 yards on six catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Baylor plays at Oklahoma State on Sept. 27. Arizona State hosts TCU on Sept. 26.

