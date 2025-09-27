Benefield’s early pick-6 sets tempo as Harvard cruises past Brown 41-7

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Dorsey Benefield had a 30-yard pick-6 eight seconds into the game, Jaden Craig threw for 317…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Dorsey Benefield had a 30-yard pick-6 eight seconds into the game, Jaden Craig threw for 317 yards and tied his career-high with four passing touchdowns, and Harvard took down Brown 41-7 on Saturday.

The Crimson (2-0, 1-0 Ivy) has won its Ivy League opener in 22 of the past 24 seasons, with 21 of those wins coming against Brown (1-1, 0-1).

Cam Henry caught three passes for 81 yards, including a 44-yard touchdown reception with two minutes to go in the first half. Seamus Gilmartin, Dean Boyd, and Ryan Osborne also had touchdown catches.

DJ Gordon added 73 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown for Harvard.

Austin-Jake Guillory, Ty Bartrum joined Benefield with interceptions, and Riley Jenne had the game’s only sack. The Harvard defense held Brown to 157 yards of total offense.

John Perdue and Miles Brophy had 14 and 12 total tackles, respectively, for the Bears.

The Crimson improved to 91-31-2 against Brown, and have lost just three games to the Bears since 2000.

