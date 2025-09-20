Bell accounts for 416 yards, 5 touchdowns to lead Eastern Washington past Western Illinois 52-31

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Nate Bell threw for 272 yards and two scores and ran for 144 with three more…

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Nate Bell threw for 272 yards and two scores and ran for 144 with three more touchdowns and Eastern Washington raced past Western Illinois 52-31 on Saturday night.

Chris Irvin, who threw for two touchdowns, scored on a 4-yard run to pull the Leathernecks, who never led, within 37-31 early in the fourth quarter. On the next snap Bell found Noah Cronquist for a 52-yard completion, leading to Bell’s 6-yard run.

Western Illinois turned it over on downs at their 47 on the next possession and aided by an unsportsmanlike penalty, the Eagles iced it on Bell’s 9-yard run.

Wesley Garrett had a 67-yard touchdown run and Marceese Yetts had a short scoring run for the Eagles (1-3), who piled up 325 yards on the ground and had 597 yards of total offense. Landon Cooper had a 64-yard scoring catch and Jaxon Branch had a 35-yard TD reception.

Christian Anaya had both touchdown receptions for the Leathernecks (1-3) and Tristin Duncan had five catches for 110 yards. Markell Holman carried the ball 28 times for 118 yards and a score. Western Illinois had 358 yards of offense.

Bell was just 5-of-16 passing for 143 yards in the first half with two interceptions but he also threw for two scores and had 112 yards on the ground with a rushing touchdown to stake the Eagles to a 27-17 lead.

