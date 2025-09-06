Beck breaks Miami record for consecutive completions, No. 5 Canes ease past Bethune-Cookman 45-3

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Carson Beck already has found his way into the Miami record book. Beck completed his…

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Carson Beck already has found his way into the Miami record book.

Beck completed his first 15 passes to break a Miami record, finishing 22 of 24 for 264 yards with two touchdowns as the fifth-ranked Hurricanes eased past Bethune-Cookman 45-3 on Saturday night.

Beck’s 15 consecutive completions broke a Miami single-game mark that stood for nearly four decades; Vinny Testaverde completed 14 in a row against Oklahoma in 1986.

“It’s super cool, obviously, to perform at a high level and do things like that,” Beck said.

CJ Daniels caught both of Beck’s touchdown passes, from 40 and 5 yards out. Beck has gone 185 consecutive passes without an interception, dating to last season when he was with Georgia.

“He keeps getting better and better,” Miami coach Mario Cristobal said. “I mean, every practice, every week, there’s this continued growth and development, and really you see an appetite for more. He just wants to get better. He wants Miami to get to better. He wants to Miami to win. And he’s all about team.”

Mark Fletcher Jr. had two touchdown runs for the Hurricanes (2-0), who reached the end zone on their first five drives and began substituting liberally in the third quarter. Marty Brown and Girard Pringle also had scoring runs for Miami.

Timmy McClain completed 13 of 15 passes for 86 yards for Bethune-Cookman (0-2). Juan Dominguez had a 32-yard field goal for the Wildcats.

Miami lost linebacker Wesley Bissainthe on the first series of the game after he was flagged for a targeting penalty. Bethune-Cookman lost safety Jordan Johnson after a targeting call in the third quarter, meaning he will sit the first half of next week’s game at South Carolina State.

The takeaway

Bethune-Cookman: The Wildcats came to the Miami area — FIU plays in Miami, Miami plays just north of the city line in Miami Gardens — for each of their first two games and got outscored by a combined 87-12. Bethune-Cookman has run 119 plays on offense so far this season, with only four field goals to show for it.

Miami: The Hurricanes improved to 8-0 all-time against Bethune-Cookman. It was the start of four consecutive games against in-state schools; South Florida — which beat No. 13 Florida 18-16 on Saturday — visits Miami next week, with the Gators coming in on Sept. 20 and then Miami opening Atlantic Coast Conference play at Florida State on Oct. 4.

Another record chase

Mike Bobo, Beck’s offensive coordinator at Georgia, once completed 19 consecutive passes when he was the quarterback for the Bulldogs. And when Beck completed 12 straight passes last week against Notre Dame, Bobo took notice.

Bobo texted Beck after that game, playfully saying he wasn’t going to break his record. It was in the back of Beck’s mind Saturday, and he was mildly disappointed when his 16th pass was overthrown to snap the perfect start.

“It was super cool, man,” Beck said. “Those guys were out there making plays and the O-line was giving me all the time in the world.”

Up next

Bethune-Cookman: Visits South Carolina State next Saturday.

Miami: Hosts South Florida next Saturday.

