Baylor squares off against FCS Samford

Samford (0-2) at Baylor (1-1), Sept. 13 at 12 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Baylor Offense Overall:…

Samford (0-2) at Baylor (1-1), Sept. 13 at 12 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Baylor Offense

Overall: 542 yards per game (13th in FBS)

Passing: 429.5 yards per game (1st)

Rushing: 112.5 yards per game (110th)

Scoring: 36 points per game (43rd)

Baylor Defense

Overall: 436.5 yards per game (119th in FBS)

Passing: 201.5 yards per game (72nd)

Rushing: 235 yards per game (131st)

Scoring: 41.5 points per game (132nd)

Samford Offense

Overall: 361.5 yards per game (42nd in FCS)

Passing: 304.5 yards per game (6th)

Rushing: 57 yards per game (114th)

Scoring: 8 points per game (113th)

Samford Defense

Overall: 370.5 yards per game (56th in FCS)

Passing: 199.5 yards per game (49th)

Rushing: 171 yards per game (75th)

Scoring: 37 points per game (87th)

Team leaders

Baylor

Passing: Sawyer Robertson, 859 yards, 7 TDs, 0 INTs, 62.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Bryson Washington, 169 yards on 45 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Ashtyn Hawkins, 215 yards on 14 catches, 0 TDs

Samford

Passing: Quincy Crittendon, 478 yards, 0 TDs, 3 INTs, 72.9 completion percentage

Rushing: CJ Evans Jr., 54 yards on 14 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Preston Bird, 160 yards on 20 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Baylor defeated SMU 48-45 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Robertson threw for 440 yards on 34-of-50 attempts (68.0%) with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 20 yards. Washington carried the ball 31 times for 115 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding three receptions for 11 yards. Josh Cameron recorded 151 yards on nine catches with two touchdowns.

Samford was beaten by The Citadel 40-13 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Crittendon led Samford with 324 yards on 40-of-56 passing (71.4%) for no touchdowns and three interceptions. He also carried the ball 14 times for 35 yards. Evans carried the ball seven times for 31 yards and scored one touchdown, adding three receptions for 13 yards. Jaden Gibson put up 91 yards on 10 catches.

Next game

Baylor hosts Arizona State on Sept. 20. Samford plays at Western Carolina on Sept. 20.

