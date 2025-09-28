Baylor and Kansas State meet in Big 12 action

Kansas State (2-3) at Baylor (3-2), Oct. 4 at 12 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Baylor Offense…

Kansas State (2-3) at Baylor (3-2), Oct. 4 at 12 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Baylor Offense

Overall: 504.2 yards per game (11th in FBS)

Passing: 349.4 yards per game (3rd)

Rushing: 154.8 yards per game (71st)

Scoring: 36.6 points per game (34th)

Baylor Defense

Overall: 383.2 yards per game (90th in FBS)

Passing: 203 yards per game (58th)

Rushing: 180.2 yards per game (116th)

Scoring: 28.8 points per game (105th)

Kansas State Offense

Overall: 343.4 yards per game (105th in FBS)

Passing: 203.8 yards per game (92nd)

Rushing: 139.6 yards per game (93rd)

Scoring: 26.2 points per game (83rd)

Kansas State Defense

Overall: 362.6 yards per game (74th in FBS)

Passing: 181 yards per game (37th)

Rushing: 181.6 yards per game (118th)

Scoring: 25.2 points per game (77th)

Baylor is 108th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin, compared to Kansas State’s 41st-ranked +2 margin.

Baylor ranks 94th in the FBS averaging 62 penalty yards per game, compared to Kansas State’s 10th-ranked 30.8 per-game average.

Kansas State ranks 129th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 25:56, compared to Baylor’s 74th-ranked average of 29:46.

Team leaders

Baylor

Passing: Sawyer Robertson, 1,713 yards, 17 TDs, 3 INTs, 63.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Bryson Washington, 492 yards on 93 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Josh Cameron, 407 yards on 27 catches, 3 TDs

Kansas State

Passing: Avery Johnson, 1,019 yards, 8 TDs, 1 INT, 62.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Dylan Edwards, 179 yards on 24 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Jayce Brown, 284 yards on 25 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Baylor won 45-27 over Oklahoma State on Saturday, Sept. 27. Robertson threw for 393 yards on 24-of-35 attempts (68.6%) with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for 6 yards and one rushing touchdown. Caden Knighten carried the ball five times for 81 yards, adding one reception for 39 yards. Cameron put up 98 yards on six catches.

Kansas State defeated UCF 34-20 on Saturday, Sept. 27. Johnson threw for 168 yards on 18-of-25 attempts (72.0%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 12 times for 75 yards. Edwards carried the ball 20 times for 166 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for five yards. Jaron Tibbs recorded 72 yards on eight catches.

Next game

Baylor plays at TCU on Oct. 18. Kansas State hosts TCU on Oct. 11.

