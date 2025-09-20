Bangura, Brune rush for 3 TDs each and Ohio takes control in 52-35 win over FCS Gardner-Webb

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Sieh Bangura ran for 123 yards and he and Duncan Brune each ran for three touchdowns…

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Sieh Bangura ran for 123 yards and he and Duncan Brune each ran for three touchdowns and Ohio took control in the second quarter for a 52-35 win over FCS-member Gardner-Webb on Saturday.

After the Bulldogs built a 14-3 lead following the first quarter, Ohio responded with a 2-yard scoring plunge from Brune with 12:59 left before halftime. Bangura ran it in from the 8 and the two-point conversion made it 17-14 with 7:55 before halftime.

Gardner-Webb regained the lead with a 68-yard scoring pass from Nate Hampton to Quasean Holmes to make it 21-17 with 6:30 left before the break. But a minute-and-a-half later, Parker Navarro threw a 43-yard touchdown to Chase Hendricks for a 24-21 Ohio lead.

Bangura crashed in from a yard out to end an eight-play, 80-yard drive for a 10-point lead with 28 seconds left before halftime.

Hendricks had eight catches for 144 yards and a touchdown for Ohio (2-2).

Hampton threw for 289 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Holmes had 11 receptions for 47 yards and two touchdowns for Gardner-Webb (2-2).

