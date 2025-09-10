Ball State matches up against FCS New Hampshire

New Hampshire (2-0) at Ball State (0-2), Sept. 13 at 2 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Ball…

New Hampshire (2-0) at Ball State (0-2), Sept. 13 at 2 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Ball State Offense

Overall: 135.5 yards per game (136th in FBS)

Passing: 79 yards per game (134th)

Rushing: 56.5 yards per game (134th)

Scoring: 1.5 points per game (135th)

Ball State Defense

Overall: 464 yards per game (125th in FBS)

Passing: 305.5 yards per game (128th)

Rushing: 158.5 yards per game (97th)

Scoring: 36.5 points per game (121st)

New Hampshire Offense

Overall: 291.5 yards per game (80th in FCS)

Passing: 184 yards per game (59th)

Rushing: 107.5 yards per game (77th)

Scoring: 23 points per game (57th)

New Hampshire Defense

Overall: 263 yards per game (14th in FCS)

Passing: 133.5 yards per game (15th)

Rushing: 129.5 yards per game (41st)

Scoring: 13 points per game (12th)

Ball State ranks 112th in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 45.5% of third downs.

Team leaders

Ball State

Passing: Kiael Kelly, 158 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 62.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Qua Ashley, 55 yards on 22 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Eric Weatherly, 50 yards on 6 catches, 0 TDs

New Hampshire

Passing: Matt Vezza, 315 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 55.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Myles Thomason, 122 yards on 41 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Caleb Burke, 133 yards on 8 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Ball State was defeated by Auburn 42-3 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Kelly led Ball State with 71 yards on 10-of-16 passing (62.5%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. Ashley carried the ball 12 times for 10 yards, adding three receptions for -2 yards. Weatherly had five receptions for 42 yards.

New Hampshire defeated Holy Cross 19-16 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Vezza passed for 129 yards on 11-of-21 attempts (52.4%) with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for 46 yards. Thomason had 46 rushing yards on 19 carries, adding two receptions for eight yards. Josh Fillion had two receptions for 57 yards.

Next game

Ball State plays at UConn on Sept. 20. New Hampshire plays at Dartmouth on Sept. 20.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.