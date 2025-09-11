Bailey’s 3 TDs, Shirley’s pick-6 helps NC State rally past Wake Forest 34-24 for 3-0 start

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — CJ Bailey connected with Keenan Jackson for the 12-yard go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter…

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — CJ Bailey connected with Keenan Jackson for the 12-yard go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter to help N.C. State beat Wake Forest 34-24 on Thursday night.

Bailey threw three TD passes for the Wolfpack (3-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), two going to Justin Joly as N.C. State rallied from a quick 14-0 deficit.

The Wolfpack also got a big-man touchdown with 6-foot-3, 280-pound defensive tackle Isaiah Shirley snatching an errant pass and rumbling 41 yards for a TD return late in the first quarter.

N.C. State added a key interception from Ronnie Royal III with 5:02 left.

Chris Barnes returned the opening kickoff for a 98-yard touchdown and added a 70-yard catch-and-run on a deep ball for Wake Forest, the latter leading to Demond Claiborne’s short TD run for the 14-0 lead.

Robby Ashford also ran for a touchdown on a short keeper for the Demon Deacons (2-1, 0-1), who lost for the first time under new coach Jake Dickert.

The takeaway

N.C. State: It’s the program’s first 3-0 start since 2022, along with its first back-to-back road wins in the long-running instate series since 1993 and 1995.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons’ early lead fizzled along with the offense, which stalled late in the first half and didn’t post another first down until a targeting call on the Wolfpack a play before Royal’s pick.

Smoky look

Smoke filled the air for a several minutes during the first quarter due to malfunctioning meat smoker in a food truck for fans at Allegacy Stadium. The ESPN broadcast showed footage of a worker in the truck using a fire extinguisher, though school athletics spokesman Will Pantages said there were no injuries. Stadium officials briefly cleared the area and the area fire department was on hand to ensure everything was OK.

Up next

N.C. State: Another instate league matchup awaits the Wolfpack with a trip to Duke on Sept. 20.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons get an early open date before hosting Georgia Tech on Sept. 27.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.