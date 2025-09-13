Austin Peay rushes for seven touchdowns, beats Morehead State 56-7

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Courtland Simmons scored two of Austin Peay’s seven rushing touchdowns while the Governors held Morehead State…

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Courtland Simmons scored two of Austin Peay’s seven rushing touchdowns while the Governors held Morehead State to just 6 yards on the ground in a 56-7 win Saturday.

Chris Parson was 11 of 14 for 199 yards passing as the No. 23 FCS Governors (2-1) amassed 684 yards.

Javious Bond ripped off an 84-yard rushing touchdown on his sole carry, and Parson added a 60-yard score on the ground as Austin Peay scored 42 points in the first half.

Bryce Patterson went 12 of 21 for 80 yards and an interception and David Parson threw for 75 yards and a score for Morehead State (1-2). The Eagles’ offense mustered just 178 yards.

Simmons scored his two touchdowns on four carries and had 107 yards receiving. Corey Richardson, Chandler Kirton and Isaiah Groves added rushing scores,

Julien Randolph III caught a 17-yard touchdown in the third quarter en route to a two-reception, 47-yard night.

