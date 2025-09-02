Auburn hosts Ball State in Week 2

Ball State (0-1) at Auburn (1-0), Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Auburn by…

Ball State (0-1) at Auburn (1-0), Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Auburn by 42.5. Against the spread: Auburn 1-0, Ball State 0-1.

How to watch: ESPNU

Key stats

Auburn Offense

Overall: 415.0 yards per game (58th in FBS)

Passing: 108.0 yards per game (125th)

Rushing: 307.0 yards per game (10th)

Scoring: 38.0 points per game (41st)

Auburn Defense

Overall: 483.0 yards per game (124th in FBS)

Passing: 419.0 yards per game (136th)

Rushing: 307.0 yards per game (25th)

Scoring: 24.0 points per game (93rd)

Ball State Offense

Overall: 203.0 yards per game (131st in FBS)

Passing: 87.0 yards per game (130th)

Rushing: 116.0 yards per game (92nd)

Scoring: 0.0 points per game (134th)

Ball State Defense

Overall: 433.0 yards per game (113th in FBS)

Passing: 340.0 yards per game (131st)

Rushing: 116.0 yards per game (49th)

Scoring: 31.0 points per game (110th)

Auburn is 125th in the FBS averaging 83.0 penalty yards per game, compared to Ball State’s 11th-ranked 18.0 per-game average.

Ball State is 126th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 0.0% of trips. Auburn’s red zone defense ranks 24th at 60.0%.

Team leaders

AuburnPassing: Jackson Arnold, 108 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 64.7 completion percentageRushing: Arnold, 137 yards on 16 carries, 2 TDsReceiving: Malcolm Simmons, 26 yards on 1 catch, 0 TDs

Ball State

Passing: Kiael Kelly, 87 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 62.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Kelly, 63 yards on 22 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Elijah Jackson, 37 yards on 1 catch, 0 TDs

Last game

Auburn won 38-24 over Baylor on Friday, Aug. 29. Arnold led Auburn with 108 yards on 11-of-17 passing (64.7%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 16 times for 137 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Damari Alston carried the ball 16 times for 84 yards and scored one touchdown. Simmons had one reception for 26 yards.

Ball State lost 31-0 to Purdue on Saturday, Aug. 30. Kelly passed for 87 yards on 10-of-16 attempts (62.5%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 22 times for 63 yards. Qua Ashley had 45 rushing yards on 10 carries, adding two receptions for two yards. Jackson had one reception for 37 yards.

Next game

Auburn hosts South Alabama on Sept. 13. Ball State hosts New Hampshire on Sept. 13.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.