Arnold’s 2 TD runs help Georgia Southern get past Jacksonville State 41-34

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — OJ Arnold ran for two touchdowns, Dalen Cobb scored on a 95-yard kickoff return and Georgia Southern beat Jacksonville State 41-34 on Saturday night.

Arnold’s 6-yard touchdown run capped the scoring with 6:23 remaining. Jacksonville State stalled at its 33 on its last possession with about 4 minutes left before the Eagles ran out the clock.

Arnold also scored on a 32-yard run and finished with 16 carries for 128 yards. JC French IV was 16-of-24 passing for 191 yards with a touchdown for Georgia Southern (1-2). Cobb, who had the program’s first kickoff return for a score since 2023, also caught six passes for 70 yards.

Gavin Wimsatt was 16 of 24 for 178 yards passing with a touchdown and interception for Jacksonville State. He also scored twice on the ground and gained 56 yards. Cam Cook added 120 yards rushing on 21 carries for the Gamecocks.

