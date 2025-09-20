Arnold rushes and passes for touchdowns to lead Georgia Southern to 45-17 win over Maine

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — OJ Arnold rushed and threw for touchdowns to power Georgia Southern to a 45-17 win over…

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — OJ Arnold rushed and threw for touchdowns to power Georgia Southern to a 45-17 win over Maine on Saturday.

The senior running back had three previous games with passing touchdowns, including one with a rushing touchdown. He tallied 85 yards on 13 carries, had one reception for 12 yards, and his only pass was a 12-yard touchdown to Camden Brown.

Brown had 118 yards and a touchdown on six catches, his first 100-plus-yard performance for Georgia Southern. JC French IV threw for 253 yards on 19-for-31 passing.

MJ Stroud had 3.5 tackles for a loss, including 2.5 sacks for Georgia Southern. Jackson Wheeler recovered a fumble on a muffed punt.

Georgia Southern (516 yards) outgained Maine (243 yards) by 273 total yards.

Maine (0-4, 0-1) is now the only winless team remaining in the Coastal Athletic Conference after Campbell beat Bryant.

Georgia Southern (2-2) will open its Sun Belt slate against James Madison next Saturday. —

