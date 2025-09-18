Arkansas State visits Kennesaw State in Week 4

Arkansas State (1-2) at Kennesaw State (1-2), Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Arkansas…

Arkansas State (1-2) at Kennesaw State (1-2), Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Arkansas State by 4.5. Against the spread: Arkansas State 2-1, Kennesaw State 1-2.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Arkansas State Offense

Overall: 386.3 yards per game (73rd in FBS)

Passing: 233 yards per game (64th)

Rushing: 153.3 yards per game (82nd)

Scoring: 24 points per game (92nd)

Arkansas State Defense

Overall: 482 yards per game (132nd in FBS)

Passing: 282 yards per game (125th)

Rushing: 200 yards per game (121st)

Scoring: 34.7 points per game (120th)

Kennesaw State Offense

Overall: 315.7 yards per game (115th in FBS)

Passing: 175.7 yards per game (107th)

Rushing: 140 yards per game (88th)

Scoring: 15 points per game (121st)

Kennesaw State Defense

Overall: 412.7 yards per game (107th in FBS)

Passing: 226.7 yards per game (94th)

Rushing: 186 yards per game (114th)

Scoring: 26.3 points per game (93rd)

Kennesaw State ranks 116th in third down defense, allowing opponents to convert 46.3% of the time. Arkansas State ranks 34th on offense, converting on 47.8% of third downs.

Kennesaw State is 113th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin.

Arkansas State ranks 115th in the FBS with 72 penalty yards per game.

Kennesaw State is 126th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 25:37, compared to Arkansas State’s 15th-ranked average of 34:14.

Team leaders

Arkansas State

Passing: Jaylen Raynor, 692 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs, 67.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Raynor, 138 yards on 35 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Chauncy Cobb, 216 yards on 16 catches, 0 TDs

Kennesaw State

Passing: Amari Odom, 284 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 73.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Coleman Bennett, 139 yards on 32 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Gabriel Benyard, 208 yards on 12 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Arkansas State lost 24-16 to Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 13. Raynor led Arkansas State with 222 yards on 19-of-33 passing (57.6%) for no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 16 times for 83 yards and one rushing touchdown. Kenyon Clay carried the ball 13 times for 51 yards, adding two receptions for three yards. Cobb put up 81 yards on seven catches.

Kennesaw State won 27-13 over Merrimack on Saturday, Sept. 13. Odom threw for 108 yards on 12-of-14 attempts (85.7%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 22 yards and one rushing touchdown. Alexander Diggs had 55 rushing yards on nine carries, adding two receptions for nine yards. Christian Moss put up 60 yards on five catches.

Next game

Arkansas State plays at Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 27. Kennesaw State hosts Middle Tennessee on Sept. 27.

