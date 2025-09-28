Arkansas State takes on Texas State in Sun Belt action

Texas State (3-1) at Arkansas State (1-4), Oct. 4 at 4 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPNU Key stats Arkansas…

Texas State (3-1) at Arkansas State (1-4), Oct. 4 at 4 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPNU

Key stats

Arkansas State Offense

Overall: 356.4 yards per game (93rd in FBS)

Passing: 242.6 yards per game (60th)

Rushing: 113.8 yards per game (113th)

Scoring: 21.8 points per game (102nd)

Arkansas State Defense

Overall: 467 yards per game (128th in FBS)

Passing: 265.8 yards per game (118th)

Rushing: 201.2 yards per game (126th)

Scoring: 32 points per game (122nd)

Texas State Offense

Overall: 441 yards per game (39th in FBS)

Passing: 219.5 yards per game (79th)

Rushing: 221.5 yards per game (19th)

Scoring: 36.3 points per game (37th)

Texas State Defense

Overall: 378 yards per game (86th in FBS)

Passing: 188 yards per game (48th)

Rushing: 190 yards per game (123rd)

Scoring: 25 points per game (76th)

Arkansas State is 131st in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 51.7% of the time. Texas State ranks 21st on offense, converting on 51.8% of third downs.

Texas State ranks 108th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin, compared to Arkansas State’s 51st-ranked +1 margin.

Arkansas State is 120th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 72.2% of trips. Texas State’s red zone defense ranks 40th at 78.6%.

Texas State ranks 88th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:10, compared to Arkansas State’s 34th-ranked average of 31:48.

Team leaders

Arkansas State

Passing: Jaylen Raynor, 1,206 yards, 6 TDs, 4 INTs, 64.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Devin Spencer, 188 yards on 39 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Chauncy Cobb, 367 yards on 27 catches, 0 TDs

Texas State

Passing: Brad Jackson, 864 yards, 6 TDs, 1 INT, 66.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Lincoln Pare, 363 yards on 61 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Beau Sparks, 370 yards on 28 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Arkansas State was beaten by Louisiana-Monroe 28-16 on Saturday, Sept. 27. Raynor led Arkansas State with 288 yards on 29-of-46 passing (63.0%) for no touchdowns and one interception. Spencer carried the ball seven times for 23 yards, adding three receptions for 11 yards. Cobb recorded 126 yards on eight catches.

Texas State won 35-3 over Nicholls State on Saturday, Sept. 20. Jackson led Texas State with 180 yards on 13-of-20 passing (65.0%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 37 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Pare had 64 rushing yards on 15 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for five yards. Kylen Evans had four receptions for 88 yards.

Next game

Arkansas State plays at South Alabama on Oct. 14. Texas State hosts Troy on Oct. 11.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.