Arkansas State meets No. 14 Iowa State

No. 14 Iowa State (3-0) at Arkansas State (1-1), Sept. 13 at 4 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

Arkansas State Offense

Overall: 388.5 yards per game (73rd in FBS)

Passing: 238.5 yards per game (62nd)

Rushing: 150 yards per game (84th)

Scoring: 28 points per game (70th)

Arkansas State Defense

Overall: 497 yards per game (132nd in FBS)

Passing: 290.5 yards per game (125th)

Rushing: 206.5 yards per game (123rd)

Scoring: 40 points per game (129th)

Iowa State Offense

Overall: 360 yards per game (84th in FBS)

Passing: 207.7 yards per game (80th)

Rushing: 152.3 yards per game (80th)

Scoring: 31.7 points per game (54th)

Iowa State Defense

Overall: 268.7 yards per game (39th in FBS)

Passing: 160.7 yards per game (41st)

Rushing: 108 yards per game (54th)

Scoring: 13.7 points per game (44th)

Arkansas State ranks 128th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 55% of the time. Iowa State ranks 27th on offense, converting on 51.3% of third downs.

Iowa State ranks 25th in the FBS with a +2 turnover margin.

Arkansas State is 98th in the FBS averaging 63 penalty yards per game, compared to Iowa State’s 9th-ranked 25.7 per-game average.

Arkansas State is 115th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 66.7% of trips. Iowa State’s red zone defense ranks 61st at 83.3%.

Arkansas State is 22nd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 34:01.

Team leaders

Arkansas State

Passing: Jaylen Raynor, 470 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs, 72.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Devin Spencer, 73 yards on 8 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Chauncy Cobb, 135 yards on 9 catches, 0 TDs

Iowa State

Passing: Rocco Becht, 595 yards, 6 TDs, 0 INTs, 68.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Carson Hansen, 136 yards on 36 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Brett Eskildsen, 162 yards on 7 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Arkansas State was beaten by Arkansas 56-14 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Raynor threw for 125 yards on 21-of-33 attempts (63.6%) with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 15 times for 38 yards. Kameron Thomas carried the ball five times for 35 yards. Cobb had four receptions for 50 yards.

Iowa State won 16-13 over Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 6. Becht led Iowa State with 134 yards on 18-of-27 passing (66.7%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Abu Sama III carried the ball 12 times for 47 yards, adding two receptions for six yards. Eskildsen had two receptions for 39 yards.

Next game

Arkansas State plays at Kennesaw State on Sept. 20. Iowa State hosts Arizona on Sept. 27.

