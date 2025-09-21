Arkansas matches up with Notre Dame in Week 5

Notre Dame (1-2) at Arkansas (2-2), Sept. 27 at 12 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ABC Key stats Arkansas Offense…

Notre Dame (1-2) at Arkansas (2-2), Sept. 27 at 12 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

Arkansas Offense

Overall: 552 yards per game (8th in FBS)

Passing: 324.3 yards per game (15th)

Rushing: 227.8 yards per game (20th)

Scoring: 43.5 points per game (15th)

Arkansas Defense

Overall: 371 yards per game (83rd in FBS)

Passing: 213.5 yards per game (75th)

Rushing: 157.5 yards per game (86th)

Scoring: 23.5 points per game (73rd)

Notre Dame Offense

Overall: 426 yards per game (52nd in FBS)

Passing: 265 yards per game (41st)

Rushing: 161 yards per game (70th)

Scoring: 40 points per game (26th)

Notre Dame Defense

Overall: 397 yards per game (100th in FBS)

Passing: 289.3 yards per game (132nd)

Rushing: 107.7 yards per game (39th)

Scoring: 32.7 points per game (118th)

Arkansas ranks 111th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 44.6% of the time. Notre Dame ranks 26th on offense, converting on 50% of third downs.

Arkansas is 70th in the FBS averaging 54.3 penalty yards per game, compared to Notre Dame’s 10th-ranked 30.3 per-game average.

Notre Dame is 94th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 90.9% of trips. Arkansas’ red zone offense ranks 30th, scoring on 94.1% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

Arkansas

Passing: Taylen Green, 1,191 yards, 12 TDs, 4 INTs, 64.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Green, 360 yards on 44 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: O’Mega Blake, 326 yards on 24 catches, 3 TDs

Notre Dame

Passing: CJ Carr, 737 yards, 5 TDs, 2 INTs, 66.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Jeremiyah Love, 284 yards on 52 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Malachi Fields, 203 yards on 10 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Arkansas lost 32-31 to Memphis on Saturday, Sept. 20. Green led Arkansas with 325 yards on 18-of-34 passing (52.9%) for one touchdown and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 12 times for 53 yards. Mike Washington carried the ball 15 times for 70 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for 14 yards. Rohan Jones had two receptions for 102 yards and one touchdown. He also had one carry for five yards and one touchdown.

Notre Dame won 56-30 over Purdue on Saturday, Sept. 20. Carr led Notre Dame with 223 yards on 10-of-12 passing (83.3%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Love had 157 rushing yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns. Jordan Faison put up 105 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Arkansas plays at No. 15 Tennessee on Oct. 11. Notre Dame hosts Boise State on Oct. 4.

