Arkansas hosts Arkansas State in Week 2

Arkansas State (1-0) at Arkansas (1-0), Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Arkansas by 23.5. Against the spread: Arkansas 0-1, Arkansas State 1-0.

How to watch: SEC Network+

Key stats

Arkansas Offense

Overall: 552.0 yards per game (12th in FBS)

Passing: 358.0 yards per game (11th)

Rushing: 194.0 yards per game (47th)

Scoring: 52.0 points per game (11th)

Arkansas Defense

Overall: 235.0 yards per game (37th in FBS)

Passing: 166.0 yards per game (60th)

Rushing: 194.0 yards per game (32nd)

Scoring: 7.0 points per game (20th)

Arkansas State Offense

Overall: 492.0 yards per game (25th in FBS)

Passing: 345.0 yards per game (12th)

Rushing: 147.0 yards per game (73rd)

Scoring: 42.0 points per game (31st)

Arkansas State Defense

Overall: 364.0 yards per game (96th in FBS)

Passing: 272.0 yards per game (115th)

Rushing: 147.0 yards per game (48th)

Scoring: 24.0 points per game (93rd)

Arkansas State ranks 4th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 8.3% of the time. Arkansas State ranks 55th on offense, converting on 45.5% of third downs.

Arkansas ranks 11th in the FBS with a +2 turnover margin.

Arkansas State ranks 113th in the FBS averaging 70.0 penalty yards per game, compared to Arkansas’ 13th-ranked 20.0 per-game average.

Arkansas State is 56th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100.0% of trips. Arkansas’ red zone offfense ranks 1st, scoring on 100.0% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

ArkansasPassing: Taylen Green, 322 yards, 6 TDs, 0 INTs, 77.4 completion percentageRushing: Mike Washington, 79 yards on 9 carries, 0 TDsReceiving: O’Mega Blake, 121 yards on 7 catches, 1 TD

Arkansas State

Passing: Jaylen Raynor, 345 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 81.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Devin Spencer, 42 yards on 3 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Chauncy Cobb, 85 yards on 5 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Arkansas defeated Alabama A&M 52-7 on Saturday, Aug. 30. Green threw for 322 yards on 24-of-31 attempts (77.4%) with six touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for 41 yards. Washington carried the ball nine times for 79 yards, adding two receptions for 26 yards and one touchdown. Blake had seven receptions for 121 yards and one touchdown.

Arkansas State won 42-24 over Southeast Missouri State on Saturday, Aug. 30. Raynor led Arkansas State with 345 yards on 26-of-32 passing (81.2%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. Spencer had 42 rushing yards on three carries and one touchdown. Cobb put up 85 yards on five catches.

Next game

Arkansas plays at Ole Miss. Arkansas State hosts Iowa State.

