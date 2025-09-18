Arkansas hits the road to meet Memphis

Arkansas (2-1) at Memphis (3-0), Sept. 20 at 12 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Arkansas by 7.5.…

Arkansas (2-1) at Memphis (3-0), Sept. 20 at 12 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Arkansas by 7.5. Against the spread: Arkansas 1-2, Memphis 3-0.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

Arkansas Offense

Overall: 569.3 yards per game (5th in FBS)

Passing: 324 yards per game (16th)

Rushing: 245.3 yards per game (12th)

Scoring: 47.7 points per game (11th)

Arkansas Defense

Overall: 331.7 yards per game (65th in FBS)

Passing: 218.3 yards per game (83rd)

Rushing: 113.3 yards per game (52nd)

Scoring: 20.7 points per game (65th)

Memphis Offense

Overall: 421 yards per game (55th in FBS)

Passing: 202.7 yards per game (86th)

Rushing: 218.3 yards per game (26th)

Scoring: 37 points per game (41st)

Memphis Defense

Overall: 244.3 yards per game (20th in FBS)

Passing: 175.3 yards per game (39th)

Rushing: 69 yards per game (11th)

Scoring: 11 points per game (20th)

Arkansas is 107th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 44.2% of the time. Memphis ranks 37th on offense, converting on 47.1% of third downs.

Both teams have strong red zone offenses, each scoring on 100% of trips to lead the FBS.

Team leaders

Arkansas

Passing: Taylen Green, 866 yards, 11 TDs, 2 INTs, 68.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Green, 307 yards on 32 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: O’Mega Blake, 266 yards on 18 catches, 3 TDs

Memphis

Passing: Brendon Lewis, 608 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 73.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Sutton Smith, 247 yards on 41 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Jamari Hawkins, 176 yards on 9 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Arkansas fell 41-35 to Ole Miss on Saturday, Sept. 13. Green led Arkansas with 305 yards on 22-of-35 passing (62.9%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 14 times for 115 yards and one rushing touchdown. Mike Washington carried the ball 13 times for 65 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding two receptions for 53 yards. Blake had six receptions for 81 yards and one touchdown.

Memphis won 28-7 over Troy on Saturday, Sept. 13. Lewis led Memphis with 213 yards on 17-of-27 passing (63.0%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for 41 yards. Smith had 113 rushing yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns, adding two receptions for seven yards. Cortez Braham had four receptions for 69 yards.

Next game

Arkansas hosts No. 24 Notre Dame on Sept. 27. Memphis plays at Florida Atlantic on Sept. 27.

