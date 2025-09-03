Arizona takes on FCS Weber State

Weber State (0-1) at Arizona (1-0), Sept. 6 at 10 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Arizona Offense…

Weber State (0-1) at Arizona (1-0), Sept. 6 at 10 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Arizona Offense

Overall: 344.0 yards per game (87th in FBS)

Passing: 161.0 yards per game (95th)

Rushing: 183.0 yards per game (55th)

Scoring: 40.0 points per game (37th)

Arizona Defense

Overall: 290.0 yards per game (56th in FBS)

Passing: 223.0 yards per game (92nd)

Rushing: 67.0 yards per game (31st)

Scoring: 6.0 points per game (17th)

Weber State Offense

Overall: 148.0 yards per game (107th in FCS)

Passing: 84.0 yards per game (107th)

Rushing: 64.0 yards per game (92nd)

Scoring: 10.0 points per game (80th)

Weber State Defense

Overall: 458.0 yards per game (85th in FCS)

Passing: 145.0 yards per game (29th)

Rushing: 313.0 yards per game (112th)

Scoring: 45.0 points per game (92nd)

Arizona ranks 2nd in the FBS with a +5 turnover margin.

Arizona is 122nd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 24:16.

Team leaders

Arizona

Passing: Noah Fifita, 161 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 56.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Quincy Craig, 125 yards on 7 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Brandon Phelps, 50 yards on 2 catches, 0 TDs

Weber State

Passing: Jackson Gilkey, 84 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs, 41.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Zach Hrbacek, 39 yards on 12 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Marcus Chretien, 22 yards on 2 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Arizona won 40-6 over Hawaii on Saturday, Aug. 30. Fifita passed for 161 yards on 13-of-23 attempts (56.5%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for -14 yards and one rushing touchdown. Craig had 125 rushing yards on seven carries and one touchdown. Phelps had two receptions for 50 yards.

Weber State fell to James Madison 45-10 on Saturday, Aug. 30. Gilkey passed for 84 yards on 10-of-24 attempts (41.7%) with one touchdown and three interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 21 yards. Hrbacek carried the ball 12 times for 39 yards. Chretien put up 22 yards on two catches.

Next game

Arizona hosts Kansas State on Sept. 12. Weber State plays at McNeese on Sept. 13.

